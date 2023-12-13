Watch: Postal worker arrested in Miami after video shows alleged racist confrontation with customer

A racist confrontation allegedly took place between a Florida US Postal Service worker and a customer in Miami. The USPS worker, identified as Shintell Latoya Ford, has been further arrested. The victim, Miguel Bravo, was allegedly recording the incident on his phone when Ford snatched it, causing a bruise on his hand.

The incident took place on December 9, Saturday. The US Postal Service is yet to post an official statement addressing the incident. Bravo claimed that Ford had used racist comments for another customer, and he was recording it. No confirmation has been received regarding the suspect's employment status after the arrest and charges against her.

USPS worker Shintell Latoya Ford allegedly passed racial comments against a customer in Miami

An allegedly disturbing incident occurred at the USPS Jose Marti station at 425 NW 27 Ave., in Little Havana. A postal worker, identified as Shintell Latoya Ford, has been accused of passing racist remarks addressing a customer in Miami. 39-year-old Ford was arrested and spent a day in jail before being bonded out. The victim had recorded the entire incident on his cellphone, which has also been released to the public.

Bravo accused the worker and said:

"The woman hit me."

Bravo, asked for the manager after noticing Ford misbehave and talk rudely with another customer who couldn't understand English well. He allegedly told the Miami postal worker:

"Your treatment of these people is discriminatory."

He further stated:

"The postal worker said to her, 'English, I don’t speak Spanish. If you don’t speak English, out of here.'"

He started recording the incident at this point. Eventually, the incident turned into a confrontation between Ford and Bravo. It turned violent after she forcefully snatched the cellphone from his hand.

Ford allegedly tried breaking Bravo's phone to get rid of the video

Bravo has shed light on the chain of events in Miami that day. He told WTVJ:

"The workers were making derogatory, racist statements such as, ‘They don’t speak English,’ ‘They’re not getting any service today,’ and ‘Oh, they need to go back to their country, they need to get out of here."

In the recorded footage, Bravo told the Miami postal worker that he would file an official complaint against her for her rude behavior. To this, Ford replied:

"I don’t care what you do, sir. I don’t give a f—, two f—s. Now take that to the news, I don’t care."

The part where the worker snatched the phone from his hand has also been captured in the video. Bravo added that she took the phone away and attempted to break it since the footage was in there. However, police arrived by then and took her into custody. Ford was later charged with robbery by sudden snatching and was held on a bond of $5,000 that she posted and was released. Bravo stated:

"To come to the post office and have to send in a mail and be subjected to hate and discrimination, no one deserves that. That could very well happen to my mother."

While news stations tried to reach out to the Miami postal worker, a response has yet to be received.