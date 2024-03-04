WATCH: This Is Rigged activists pour porridge and jam on Queen Victoria's bust, spray-paint obscenity at Glasgow art museum

Two members of This is Rigged were reportedly charged for pouring porridge and jam on Queen Victoria's bust statue at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow. The members also spray-painted the word "c*nt" on the statue's plinth.

As per The Guardian, Hannah Taylor, 23 and Sorcha Ni Mhairtin, 30 from the campaign group were responsible for the actions that took place on Sunday, March 3, 2024, around 12 noon.

The protestors then reportedly glued themselves on the plinth. They were removed and arrested by the Scotland Police, reports The National.

Expand Tweet

The Guardian reported that the protestors carried such actions to protest against "increasing food security." PA Media approached the Glasgow museum but their representatives refused to comment.

The demands of the This is Rigged protestors explained

The This is Rigged activists said that they would continue with such actions until their demands for increasing food security are met.

As per The National, the activists demanded the reduction of the price of baby formula to the March 2021 prices. As per the group, the CEO of Sainsbury’s Simon Roberts, has seen a salary increase to almost $5 million.

They also demanded that the government of Scotland implement and fund a community food hub for every 500 households in Scotland. To support their demand, the group cited a recent study that shows that diseases such as rickets, associated with malnutrition are on the rise in Scotland, reports The National. The study reportedly noted 356 diagnoses in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area in 2022.

The This is Rigged protestors also demand the creation of a fair and fully funded transition for the oil workers in Scotland, as per iNews.

Irish activist and community worker, Ni Mhairtain, in her speech said that they refuse to be dragged back to the "Victorian era."

“We refuse to be dragged back to the Victorian era. Diseases of starvation including scurvy and rickets are on the rise. Freedom begins with breakfast and if you can’t understand that, we’ll shove it in your face."

She continued that "food is a human right" and she is calling out the "rotten system."

"Food is a human right, and we call out the rotten systems under which we are suffering.”

The This is Rigged activists also carried out other actions this year, including occupying the royal dining room at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. At the end of 2023, they spray painted Sainsbury’s in Buchanan Street. They also destroyed the case of the Stone of Destiny in Edinburgh Castle.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Two 'This is Rigged" activists were arrested on charges of alleged vandalism

A spokesperson for Scotland Police told PA that "two women, aged 23 and 30, have been arrested" following the incident.

"Around 11.55am on Sunday March 3 2024, police were called to a report of a protest and alleged vandalism within Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow."

After their arrest, the two women were released on an undertaking to be present at the Glasgow sheriff's court on a later date. The spokesperson continued:

"Two women, aged 23 and 30 years, have been arrested and charged following the incident. They have been released on an undertaking to appear at Glasgow sheriff court at a later date. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Following the incident of alleged vandalism, the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum was shut down temporarily. It partially re-opened on Monday. However, the Expressions Court, where Queen Victoria's bust was on display, remains closed to the public.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A spokesperson for Glasglow Life told The National that the "profanity has been removed."

“The museum has since reopened, however the Expression Court where the statue is displayed will remain partially closed for the rest of the day while our conservation team works to ascertain the extent of any damage. The profanity has been removed.”

The protestors from This is Rigged reportedly said they will not stop until their demands are met, reports The Guardian.