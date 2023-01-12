WATCH: Video shows Brian Walshe in Norwell smoothie shop after wife’s disappearance

Days after Brian Walshe was arrested for misleading the police on his wife’s disappearance, authorities have unearthed a video showing the Massachusetts native buying smoothies for his kids a day after his spouse vanished.

Ana Walshe, 39, the wife of Brian Walshe, was last seen on New Year’s Day when she allegedly left for a work trip and was scheduled to board a flight to Washington, DC. However, she never boarded the flight and disappeared without a trace. Brian Walshe then waited three days to report his spouse missing on January 4, 2023.

Video obtained by WHDH shows Walshe pacing inside the Press Juice Bar on January 2, 2023, in Norwell, located 20 minutes from the couple’s home. As per multiple reports, Walshe, who was in the store for a short while, reportedly ordered smoothies for his kids and left swiftly after collecting the drinks.

One of the establishment’s staffers remarked that Walshe did not take a seat after placing the order like the other customers but instead paced around the store, suggesting that the father-of-three was in a hurry. Store manager Hannah Connors told WHDH:

“I remember he was staying towards the door, towards the entrance,” Connors told the outlet. “Usually, people will go sit down and hang out but he didn’t go over there. He was just waiting for it and he left as soon as he got it.”

Brian Walshe, under home arrest, was only allowed to leave home for a couple of hours in the morning

Brian Walshe, 46, who was under home confinement after pleading guilty to art fraud charges in 2021, was reportedly allowed to leave the premises between 8 and 10.30 am to take his three kids to school. Walshe was placed under home arrest until his sentencing on federal fraud charges.

When questioned about his whereabouts, Walshe told authorities that he was at the Press juice bar on January 2, shortly before 10 am, to buy his son a drink but arrived straight home shortly after collecting the ordered items.

However, investigators revealed that hours after making a stop at a juice bar, Brian Walshe went to a Home Depot in Rockland and bought $450 in cleaning supplies in cash, violating his parole conditions as every outing is supposed to be approved by law enforcement.

Walshe was arrested on Sunday, January 8, for hindering the investigation into his wife, Ana's disappearance after he was caught in multiple lies, one of which was the unfounded claim that she left on a work trip and boarded a flight to Washington, DC.

However, police said that there is no record of the wife boarding a flight or booking a cab to the airport on the day she disappeared. They added that the missing person’s phone pinged from cell towers near the couple’s home on January 1 and the following day.

Authorities discover additional evidence against Brian Walshe in connection to his wife's disappearance

The day after Walshe was arrested for misleading the police, authorities said they found a hatchet, blood, a hacksaw, trash bags, used cleaning supplies, and a rug at a trash facility in Peabody located an hour away from the couple’s home. Shortly after the discovery, authorities seized two dumpsters and a trash compactor from Brian Walshe’s mother’s apartment complex located 15 minutes from Peabody.

Earlier, Walshe had told authorities that he spent the afternoon on January 1, the day his wife was last seen, in Peabody. Police also found incriminating evidence at his home, including a search online on how to dispose of a body.

As the police continue investigating the case, Walshe is being held on a $500,000 bond and has pleaded not guilty at an arraignment hearing on January 9. It should be noted that he is yet to be charged with his wife’s disappearance.

