WATCH: Video shows elderly couple being beaten in Dodger Stadium parking lot after Elton John concert

On Thursday night, an elderly couple were assaulted while leaving an Elton John concert at the Dodger Stadium. The attack was caught on camera and the footage was obtained by TMZ.

The couple, both in their 60s, were brutally attacked in the parking lot outside the stadium by a group of four to six young people. The altercation took place when the couple tried to leave the parking lot.

Soon after, it escalated and parts of it were captured on camera. A woman reportedly approached the couple and when the older man blocked her hits, he was confronted by a couple of men.

In the video, filmed by bystanders, he can be seen being physically attacked by two men and lying motionless on the ground. When the woman tried to help her husband, she too was attacked brutally by the crowd and allegedly body slammed to the ground.

The unconscious couple were left on the ground helplessly. By the time police arrived, the assailants had reportedly left the scene.

Trigger warning: The following video is graphic in nature. Viewer's discretion is advised.

Kevin Dalton @KevinForBOS Group of drunken scumbags beat elderly couple unconscious after minor fender bender following Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium.



Scumbags have not been identified.



The older man who was attacked reportedly suffered a concussion and a broken ankle, but is now recovering.

Brutal assault outside an Elton John concert was allegedly caused by a minor car accident

One of the last stops of Elton John's farewell tour ended in violence when an older couple were brutally assaulted and left unconscious in the parking lot of the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

According to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez, the assault was the result of a "fender-bender."

Ale @Aleee_whhhat #DodgersStadium Faces of the ones responsible for the brutal attack on the older couple at the Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium. #EltonJohn Faces of the ones responsible for the brutal attack on the older couple at the Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium. #EltonJohn #DodgersStadium https://t.co/FLdIbHZcp7

According to TMZ, a woman allegedly punched their sideview mirror, causing the husband to get out and seek an explanation for her behavior. That was when the situation escalated into violence.

When he blocked the woman's hits, two men appeared on the scene and soon overwhelmed him. The wife too was knocked unconscious and left on the ground. Witnesses said that the woman drove both herself and her husband to the hospital sometime later.

Holly @_HollyC__ #EltonFarewellTour A couple was attacked at the Elton John show taking place at Dodger Stadium. Not sure if this will reach an audience, but wanted to try. #DodgersStadium A couple was attacked at the Elton John show taking place at Dodger Stadium. Not sure if this will reach an audience, but wanted to try. #DodgersStadium #EltonFarewellTour https://t.co/fz0VPz5ht7

The children of the couple have claimed that their parents were attacked by a group of six people. By the time security and police arrived on the scene, everyone had left. In an Instagram post, the couple's family members asked the public for help in identifying the attackers.

"Last night, as my parents were leaving the Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium, 4 men and 2 women randomly jumped my mom and dad. Many people witnessed and recorded but no one helped them."

According to KTLA, one person was arrested in connection with the attack outside the Elton John concert on Friday. The suspect's identity has not been revealed by the police.

