WATCH: Video shows Ying Yang Twins’ D-Roc collapsing onstage at Vanilla Ice show

A video of Ying Yang Twins' rapper D-Roc collapsing at a concert went viral on July 30, 2022.

At the Ozark Empire Fair being held in Springfield, MO, D-Roc suddenly fell down about 30 minutes into the set. Security immediately rushed to help him and managed to carry him off stage.

The hip-hop duo had a guest performance at the event, which was being hosted by Vanilla Ice.

Although D-Roc's collapse disrupted the event to some extent, it eventually continued. For now, it seems unlikely that heat exhaustion was the reason behind the rapper's collapse.

No official details about his condition have been revealed as yet.

Everything known about Ying Yang Twins

The Ying Yang Twins consist of Kaine and D-roc.

As opposed to what the group's name might suggest, the two artists are not twin brothers. They started their career in 2000 and became popular in 2003 following their collaboration with Britney Spears and Lil Jon. They gained recognition for their party singles, followed by several mixtapes.

The Ying Yang Twins gained recognition for their albums, singles and collaborations with other artists (Image via Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)

The duo's first single was titled Whistle While You Twurk. They released their first album, Thug Walkin', in 2000. Although there were discussions about signing the duo to TVT Records, a deal was not finalized and their next album, Alley: The Return of the Ying Yang Twins was released in 2002. They were also featured on Lil Jon's album, Kings of Crunk.

They released their first album for TVT, Me & My Brother in April 2005. Their next album, U.S.A. (United State of Atlanta) was released in the summer of 2005. D-Roc then formed a group called Da Muzicianz with his younger brothers in 2005 and their first single, Camera Phone, was released the same year. This was followed by a self-titled album in 2006.

The duo's fifth album, Chemically Imbalanced, was released in November 2006 followed by a mixtape, The Official Work, in 2008. They performed at the Epsilon Mu chapter of Sigma Chi and the profits were donated to charity. They then began a tour called Ying Yang Forever Tour following the release of their album, Ying Yang Forever, in 2009.

The duo's song Halftime is now played at NFL football stadiums and is the unofficial anthem for the New Orleans Saints during the Super Bowl victory season. They released their greatest hits album in November 2009, which included their top ten Billboard hits.

The Ying Yang Twins signed to Epic Records in June 2012 and released their first song, First Pump, Jump Jump from an untitled album. They also performed at the 2019 Millenium Tour and their Christmas song, Deck Da' Club was featured in the Christmas show of comedy paranormal podcast, The Unbelievers Podcast, the same year.

