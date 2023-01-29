Watershed Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, and more

On Friday, January 27, the Watershed Festival organizers confirmed the details of the 2023 edition of the country fest. The event will take place at the George Amphitheatre from August 3 to 5.

Headlining singers for the three-day set are Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, and Cody Johnson, who toured with Luke Combs last summer.

The festival will also see Carly Pearce, who recently earned her first Grammy nomination for her Ashley McBryde duet Never Wanted to Be That Girl, along with Parker McCollum, Lainey Wilson, former The Voice contestant Kameron Marlowe, Ernest, and Niko Moon.

Besides them, the festival's lineup will also have Tenille Townes, Warren Zeiders, Wade Bowen, Travis Denning, Kylie Morgan, Conner Smith, DJ Rod Youree, George Birge, Aaron Raitiere, Alexander Ludwig, Pillbox Patti, Chayce Beckham, Madeline Edwards, Ben Chapman, Avery Anna, Ella Langley, Landon Parker, Ben Burgess, Peytan Porter, Carter Faith, and Lauren Watkins.

Tickets for Watershed Festival 2023 will go on sale this Friday, February 3

Fans can check out the tickets for the festival, which will go on sale at 10 am PT on February 3, 2023, at watershedfest.com. The three-day passes begin at $249 without camping.

The passes and camping will be sold on Front Gate Tickets. The only valid places to purchase are watershedfest.com, frontgatetickets.com, or Ticketmaster’s Verified Ticket Exchange. After purchasing the passes, the attendees' wristbands will be shipped within 3-4 weeks before the festival.

Fans can buy up to six passes per person. They can also purchase six standard sites or two sites in Big Rig, Premier, Oasis, or Terrace for camping. All children aged two or under have free entry to the Watershed festival's General Admission area.

Event passes bought from an unauthorized source and/or counterfeit will not be allowed entry. For those who cannot attend and wish to resell their tickets, they can sign into their Front Gate Ticket account under 'Your Account' section.

Moreover, fans can also sell their passes through Ticketmaster’s Verified Ticket Exchange. They can then select 'Order History' to list their tickets on the website.

The Watershed festival usually opens its gates at 1 pm each day, and the show ends around 11 pm. Fans are recommended to stay tuned for a more detailed schedule that will be released as the festival date's draws closer.

The festival allows a large host of attendees to comfortably settle within the designated site for camping. The only exception to that rule is for Terrace Camping, for which the maximum occupancy per site is six. Glamping capacities change from two, three, and four people based on the tent option one selects.

The George Amphitheatre gives ample day parking to patrons at no extra cost. Each day, the parking lot services will be extended to attendees on a 'first come, first serve' basis.

