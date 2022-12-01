"Way to make a statement": Brittany praised for throwing bags full of Balenciaga in the trash amid child campaign controversy

Brittany Aldean is being praised for taking action amid the Balenciaga Spring 2023 campaign scandal. The wife of country singer Jason Aldean posted an image of herself "taking out the trash," holding transparent plastic bags filled with Balenciaga products.

There have been many positive responses to the photo that was posted on Instagram just 12 hours ago, with many people applauding the self-described proud conservative for her actions. One user @Kellysuperak took the opportunity to congratulate Aldean by calling to protect the children. She said:

"Protecting children is not a right wing conspiracy theory! Way to make a statement 🙌🏼"

Brittany Aldean has found several supporters (image via Instagram)

Albean gets praised for trashing Balenciaga's products

Brittany Aldean took to her Instagram handle to show her 2.3 million followers that she is taking action against the Spanish-based designer fashion house. Aldean shared a photo of herself throwing away several Balenciaga items, including two purses, slides, and sweatshirts.

She posted a photo of herself wearing an all-black ensemble with the caption:

"It’s trash day @balenciaga"

Many have praised Aldean's proactive response to the scandal, with no other celebrity coming forward to speak on several of the issues raised by the images.

Aldean's actions were applauded by her husband, Jason Aldean, Elevate Beauty CEO, Amanda Ensing, and social media personalities such as Charissa J. Thompson, Claribel, and Brittney Marie Kelley.

Others have joined the chorus in recent days, taking to social media to express their disgust at the latest Balenciaga ad campaign images, and even going so far as to publicly dispose of items they have already purchased in protest.

Many throng to support Brittany Aldean 1/3 (image via Instagram)

Many throng to support Brittany Aldean 2/3 (image via Instagram)

Many throng to support Brittany Aldean 3/3 (image via Instagram)

In addition to people throwing out their products, some are also burning them. Recently, a music video posted by musician and active Balc Conservatives spokesperson Bryson Gray sparked the trend #burnBalenciaga on Twitter. In the music video, Gray is seen burning a pair of red and white kicks in his backyard while dissing the brand for putting children in danger.

Since then, the hashtag has garnered several thousand posts on social media with people following in Gray's footsteps and burning their products.

Balenciaga faced the heat after the release of their now rescinded Spring 2023 ad campaign. The campaign showcased children posing with teddy bears dressed in bondage-inspired outfits. People have found more disturbing items within the images that link the brand to a rabbit hole of controversies since the pictures went viral online.

People found hidden documents containing federal laws against child p*rnography, objects linking the brand to devil worship, and themes and motifs that suggest the fashion house is a front for something more devious.

Poll : 0 votes