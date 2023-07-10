"WE ARE NOT INTERESTED": RHOA fans not happy with Kim Zolciak's guest appearance in season 15 episode 9

This week’s episode of RHOA was a treat to all fans as OG cast members Shereé Whitfield, DeShawn Snow, Lisa Wu, and Kim Zolciak met for lunch. Currently, only Shereé is a main cast member, and other ladies are busy in their careers. While everyone seemed happy with the reunion, Kim could not stop boasting about her successful 11-year-long wedding and was still angry over some past fights.

Kim clarified that she would not sell her “multi-million-dollar house for $200,000,” despite some reports. Whitfield also quipped at cast member Kenya’s name, calling her a “b*tch” for making comments about her daughter in another season. She mentioned that kids should always be off limits, not revealing that she was the one who had questioned Kenya’s marriage, and it was only after that the latter said,

"Worry about your life and the daughter you pimp out for John Legend tickets."

Kim also did not shy away from saying she was still not cool with Kandi, another cast member, whom she had hugged at Porsha Williams’ wedding. She still had not forgotten the lawsuit for the “Tardy for the Party” lawsuit, which was won by Kim herself in 2013.

RHOA fans slammed Bravo for bringing Kim Zolciak back in front of the cameras as she had just created fake fights on her OG 5 seasons of the show.

RHOA fans want Kim Zolciak to let go of old feuds

Kim boasted about her marriage in front of DeShawn and Lisa, who divorced after the show.

"You want to know what’s really funny? He said before I ever saw him, when I came up to that room to see you, he saw me from afar and said, ‘I just knew you were the one when I saw you."

RHOA fans slammed Kim for bringing up old feuds and lying about her marital status when she recently filed for a divorce. They also reminded her that she would have never made that song without Kandi's help.

Lez Ms. Sunshine @onlymrsdzbryant Kim acting like @Kandi wasn’t the reason is a scene! Girl humble ya self. You would have NEVER had a song if it wasn’t for Kandi. #RHOA Kim acting like @Kandi wasn’t the reason is a scene! Girl humble ya self. You would have NEVER had a song if it wasn’t for Kandi. #RHOA

Dr. Jay Manning @jaymann29621 I was cringing watching #RHOA when Kim was talking about her happy 11 year marriage, her house not being in foreclosure, and especially when asking what the dating scene is like now. I was cringing watching #RHOA when Kim was talking about her happy 11 year marriage, her house not being in foreclosure, and especially when asking what the dating scene is like now.

TR Live @QueenAquasha Not Kim flexin like Kandi wasn’t the reason Tardy For The Party was a hit… Girl you ain’t had a hit song since Kandi stopped making music for you #RHOA Not Kim flexin like Kandi wasn’t the reason Tardy For The Party was a hit… Girl you ain’t had a hit song since Kandi stopped making music for you #RHOA

Mo @mosobreezy Kim does these cameos lowkey initiating a problem with present cast members hoping productions brings her back to get the drama on camera. She aint slick #RHOA Kim does these cameos lowkey initiating a problem with present cast members hoping productions brings her back to get the drama on camera. She aint slick #RHOA

Kim almost got divorced from her husband

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann filed for divorce on July 7 after putting serious allegations against each other. This caused a stir amongst fans as they had been married for 11 years. Kroy also claimed that Kim punched him in the back of his head, so he locked her out of the business.

Kim accused Kroy of smoking weed inside the house, asking the court to take his drug test. However, the pair reconciled just two months after that as they were “getting along.”

RHOA airs on Bravo every Sunday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Peacock.

Poll : 0 votes