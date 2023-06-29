"WE ARE SOOO BACK!": Fans express excitement as EXO rolls out Hear Me Out teaser images

EXO, one of the most beloved and influential K-pop groups, is set to make a grand return with their highly anticipated new album, EXIST. Building up excitement, they have already treated fans to a pre-release single, titled Let Me In, and the anticipation continues to rise as they prepare to unveil another single, Hear Me Out, on June 30, 2023.

The excitement grew further after EXO released their new concept photos one by one, starting June 25.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting this momentous comeback as it marks the group's return after a hiatus of two years. The last album they released was DON'T FIGHT THE FEELING in 2021, making their forthcoming album in 2023 all the more significant.

Into EXO's new album and concept photos

Recently celebrating their tenth anniversary, EXO has garnered global recognition for their exceptional music quality. Fans of the group have been eagerly anticipating their upcoming album, with expectations running high for a deep and emotional musical experience, particularly since the album's first track resonated along those lines.

On June 12, EXO released the pre-release track of their latest album, titled Let Me In. The song's lyrics metaphorically compare a lover to the vastness of the ocean, expressing a desire to fall deeply in love and remain there forever.

Interestingly, the lyrics can also be interpreted as symbolizing the time the members spent apart from one another. Due to military service obligations, the group has been unable to reunite as a complete eight-member ensemble for an extended period.

Let Me In showcases the distinctive vocal prowess of Chen and Baekhyun with their soaring high-pitched voices, while D.O, Kai, Suho, and Xiumin contribute their soft, emotive vocals to create a harmonious blend. Additionally, the track features subtle rap segments from Sehun and Chanyeol, adding dynamic layers to the overall musical composition.

EXO's ability to evoke powerful emotions through their music, combined with their exceptional vocal abilities and unique blend of talents, continues to captivate listeners worldwide.

With their tenth anniversary serving as a significant milestone, fans are now eagerly awaiting the full album release and sent their heartfelt messages of appreciation for the group. These messages continued as the teaser images for the individual members were released.

Fans couldn't stop gushing over all the members after the release of these new concept photos.

What the EXO members are currently doing

All members of the group have completed their military services except Sehun. Chanyeol and Baekhyun were discharged this year. Member Kai enrolled himself in the military on May 11 to complete his mandatory military service and is currently serving his period.

Almost all members of the group have successfully released their solo music since Xiumin became the first member to enlist. Their solo pursuits include Chen’s Last Scene, Xiumin’s Brand New, D.O’s Rose, Sehun’s On Me, Chanyeol’s Tomorrow, Suho’s Hurdle, Baekhyun’s Bambi, and Kai’s latest Rover.

The group, as a unit, have also produced a lot of chartbusters, such as Love Shot, Monster, Growl, CALL ME BABY, Overdose, Tempo, and many more.

