"We are beyond proud": Fans ecstatic as BTS's Jimin bags nine honorable wins at the Dabeme Music Awards 2024

On Monday, February 19, BTS's Jimin was announced as the winner of a total of nine categories for the Dabeme Music Awards 2024. Dabeme is an online voting site that revolves around honoring music artists based on the crowd, popularity, and votes they gather from netizens.

Dabeme Music Awards is an award show that's conducted online on a yearly basis. When they announced their nominee list, fans were elated to notice that the BTS member was not just nominated for one but nine categories. From standing as the Artist of the Year to being recognized for his loyal and dedicated fandom, the idol has bagged quite an impressive set of trophies this year, and fans couldn't help but swell with pride.

Given that these achievements stand through his solo debut album, FACE, the accomplishment becomes all the more memorable for the fans. Though the idol isn't present with the fans due to his current military enlistment, ARMYs make sure to celebrate the news just as enthusiastically.

Fans swell with pride as BTS's Jimin wins all the nine categories of the Dabeme Music Awards 2024 he was nominated for

As all BTS members rolled out their solo debuts one after the other, BTS's Jimin also released his first solo debut mini-album, FACE, on March 24, 2023. The album, which carried six powerful tracks, held Like Crazy as its title track, and fans were immediately struck by the aesthetics employed by the idol for the album.

While he has released solo tracks previously, such as Serendipity, Promise, etc., fans collectively agreed that he put forth something that he had not showcased before for his solo album. Especially given that there were no features in the album, FACE stood as an authentic stamp of the idol's solo embarkation. However, it wasn't just the fans who noticed the idol's impressive work in his solo album.

The title track of the album, Like Crazy, and its English version, dominated the internet not just for its captivating music video but also for its commendable vocals. Therefore, when Dabeme Pop announced the nominees for their recent award ceremony, they were surprised to learn that several aspects of the idol's solo debut album were nominated.

However, the nominations didn't just stop with his solo album but also spilled over to his collaborations as a soloist. For BIGBANG Taeyang's solo album, Down To Earth, Jimin collaborated with the veteran artist for the track, VIBE. Here are all the categories that Jimin, as a soloist, was nominated for and eventually won:

Artist of the Year

Male Artist of the Year

K-Pop Idol of the Year

Song of the Year - Like Crazy

K-Pop Album of the Year - FACE

Fandom of the Year - PJM

Collaboration of the Year - VIBE (with Taeyang)

Video of the Year - Like Crazy

K-Pop Video of the Year - Like Crazy

Given that winning nine awards within just a small span of Jimin's career as a soloist stands as a huge accomplishment, fans made sure to enthusiastically celebrate the news. From trending his achievements on X and other social media platforms to congratulatory messages to the idol, fans have been over the moon with the recently landed piece of information.