"We are just watching someone die on camera": YouTuber Eugenia Cooney sparks concern with recent videos, leaves netizens worried

YouTuber Eugenia Cooney recently sparked health concerns after her latest TikTok videos went viral. Fans and viewers of the YouTuber got worried after Eugenia posted a video on July 21. She was seen in a Barbie-inspired hot pink outfit and the video amassed over 16.8 million views.

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to anorexia and eating disorders. Readers' discretion is advised.

Her thin frame left viewers alarmed. While she received a mix of negative and positive comments on her videos, the majority of netizens wished for her to get the help she needed and stay healthy. Several people reposted Eugenia's videos on other social media platforms including X (previously known as Twitter).

British internet personality Oli London shared one of her videos on X and referred to Eugenia Cooney as an influencer. London listed down the number of followers she has on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitch and worried that her fans would be influenced by her.

How many kids will see this woman’s tragic battle with anorexia & how many will be influenced to be just like her? Influencer Eugenia Cooney influences more than 4.7 million people.Number of followers:TikTok: 1.6 millionYouTube: 2.1 millionInstagram: 677kTwitch: 437kHow many kids will see this woman’s tragic battle with anorexia & how many will be influenced to be just like her? pic.twitter.com/1yjNV5rJc8

One user @MaGaBoZe commented on the tweet and expressed their concern for the youngster.

TheSkepchick @MaGaBoZe @OliLondonTV This is not an influencer - we are just watching someone dying on camera

"Absolutely heartbreaking": Internet reacts to Eugenia Cooney's Barbie-inspired video

Netizens are highly concerned that death is knocking on the YouTuber's door as she is losing more weight by the day. Others believe that she is promoting eating disorders via her content and asked social media platforms to ban Eugenia.

Several people think that the situation is "heartbreaking" and hope that the YouTuber gets the help she needs. They wish for Eugenia Cooney to get healthy again and are upset as they believe that those around her have failed her.

Netizens react to Eugenia's Barbie-inspired video. (Image via Instagram/@eugeniacooney)

Eugenia Cooney spoke about her anorexia in 2019

Eugenia was part of a YouTube documentary on Shane Dawson's channel back in 2019. She had taken some time off the internet at the time to prioritize her health. In the documentary, the YouTuber acknowledged that she was suffering from an eating disorder and sought help in rehab.

Previously in 2016, her fans urged her to seek help as they were concerned about her eating disorder. Some viewers also began a petition on Change.org, where they called for Eugenia Cooney to be banned from YouTube since they believed that she was not helping those struggling with eating disorders with her content.

“She may not be intentionally influencing her viewers, but showing more than 50% of her body in her videos and pictures [is] not helping girls with Anorexia or any eating disorder,” the petition read.

Eugenia spoke about her journey in an interview with PAPER Magazine in 2019 and said:

“I was never trying to cause any harm to anyone or asking them to lose weight. But you still see people judging you and not realizing that you don’t have any bad intentions.”

The YouTuber went on to say that individuals do not choose to have mental illnesses or eating disorders. She said that it would be great if people on the internet tried to be positive in their approach towards her and her content. Eugenia Cooney added that if people are concerned about her, they should try to show their concern in a kinder way.