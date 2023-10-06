“WE LOVE YOU”: Fans ecstatic as BTS’ Jimin becomes the first Korean artist to have 3 MVs released in 2023 to surpass 100M views each on YouTube

BTS' Jimin made history yet again as he became the first Korean solo artist and K-Pop act to have three music videos surpass 100 million views each on YouTube. As of October 5, 2023, Jimin's Like Crazy music video had amassed 100 million views and became the third video after Set Me Free Pt.2 from his debut solo album FACE, and VIBE with BIG BANG Taeyang.

The official music video for Like Crazy was released on YouTube on March 24, 2023, and as of March 31, 2023, it had amassed over 3.9 million video likes. The BTS member's official Set Me Free Pt.2 music video has previously surpassed 100 million views. Set Me Free Pt.2 currently has over 114 million views and 4.9 million video likes on YouTube while VIBE has over 124.9 million views.

On its release on March 24, 2023, Like Crazy topped several worldwide music charts as well as the iTunes Top Song chart in 111 different countries. Further, the Like Crazy singer-songwriter became the first solo Korean artist to hold the top spot on the American Billboard Hot 100 list with it as well.

"Much deserved recognition": Fans hail praises at Jimin for achieving such a massive triumph with his solo acts

As of August 24, 2023, Spotify had received more than 1 billion listens from Jimin's most recent album, FACE. This accomplishment followed days of consistently shattering records. It's a stunning achievement for the K-pop industry as well as a world-definable feat for Jimin.

Furthermore, his collaborations with BIG BANG Taeyang on VIBE has garnered over 168.9 million (168,999,641) Spotify streams, and the hit song Angel Pt.1 (with JVKE, and Muni Long) from the Fast and Furious film series have amassed over 162 million (162,900,199) Spotify streams.

On September 30, 2023, BTS Jimin achieved yet another milestone by surpassing 3 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. The BTS member made history for both Spotify and K-Pop by becoming the first Korean solo artist to accomplish this achievement. The Like Crazy singer-songwriter has been constantly riding the wave of his popularity, since his debut solo album FACE released on March 24, 2023.

Fans take social media by storm and lavish praise on the singer as they contratulate him for his accomplishment.

Besides, Jimin's solo album FACE has been recognized by Rolling Stones as one of the best albums of 2023 in one of their issues on September 1, 2023.

On top of that, he also made history by becoming the first Korean solo artist to sell over 1.5 million copies of FACE on Hanteo on the album's first day of sales. His solo album also performed incredibly well domestically, debuting at No.1 on both Oricon Albums charts—a first for a Korean solo artist. In terms of songwriting and production, it's important to note that this was the artist's first solo project.

Meanwhile, in other news, a purported proposal by Tiffany & Co. to introduce a new line of jewelry for males has just emerged, according to the worldwide media source SHARP. Jimin, the megastar of BTS, will apparently be the focus of this ad.

Launched this autumn, it will be an expansion of their well-known Tiffany & Co.'s Lock. The FACE singer is spearheading the effort, and although there has been no official confirmation of the same as of yet, ARMYs are anxiously awaiting the formal news shortly.