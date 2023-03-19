"We need proof otherwise leave this man alone": Fans react to Chris Brown Ammika Harris abuse claims

A woman recently took to Instagram to claim that Chris Brown physically abused Ammika Harris, the mother of his son, Aeko Catori Brown. However, Brown’s fans defended the singer and asked for proof from the woman.

Although a screenshot of the woman’s Instagram story was shared on social media, her name was kept hidden. She wrote:

“Man I do not care what nobody says chris brown is a woman beater. When I when I vacation with them in tulum he beat ammika’s rib cages in to the point where she had to call in a doctor to make sure nothing was broken.”

Following this, Instagram user @internationalhannah commented:

"Nope we need proof otherwise leave this man alone"

While the direct relationship between the woman and Chris Brown is unclear, the woman claimed that she accompanied Brown and Ammika on a vacation in Tulum, Mexico. The woman alleged on her Instagram story that Ammika was severely hit by the singer, to the extent that her rib cage was damaged and she had to call a doctor.

Chris Brown fans react to a woman alleging domestic violence

The woman did not mention when the alleged abuse of Ammika Harris took place, nor did she provide any further explanation regarding the current status of Brown and Ammika’s relationship.

While some fans assumed that she was probably friends with Ammika, it was not clarified. The woman also shared an Instagram text conversation with Chris Brown. It looked like the singer took two photos and sent them to her in “view once” mode. Brown wrote:

“U must be broke looking for attention”

The woman responded to his message and wrote that he was wrong and added:

“Gtfo out my dms. Ain’t nobody broke my n***a. And you know da*n well you beat that b***h up.”

Brown replied to her messages with a laughing emoji and wrote:

“Whatever u say shawty.”

The woman seemed adamant in her stance and said:

“Please don’t come for me cus I humble n***as. Now go give you b***h a perc cus she hurt.”

Sharing a screenshot of her conversation with Brown, and referring to the singer’s ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, the woman wrote over the image:

“Somebody find this man karrueche so he’ll stfu.”

Karrueche Tran previously accused Chris Brown of domestic violence and also issued a restraining order against him.

Fans refused to take the woman's allegations at face value and defended the Under the Influence singer.

Many inquired what pictures Brown sent her in the conversation and questioned why she did not share those as well. Some also pointed out that the woman should have contacted the police when the incident took place instead of posting about it on Instagram out of the blue.

One user, @isecold, said that one must post evidence while speaking on serious matters like this. This is because some people automatically believe everything without any proof, while others refuse to believe anything without proper evidence.

Some fans also called out the woman for wanting to seek attention or create drama. They said that if the woman could not show proof that she witnessed Brown beating Ammika to the point where her ribcage was injured and she had to call a doctor, then it was defamation of the singer.

However, neither Chris Brown nor Ammika Harris addressed these allegations made by the woman.

