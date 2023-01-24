What is Karrueche Tran’s father's name? Netizens share condolences as actress announces his death

American actress and model Karrueche Tran shared the news of her father, Devon Minters’ death via Instagram story. She revealed that Devon had passed away the previous week.

The actress shared two photos of herself with her father and wrote an emotional message, following which, netizens shared their condolences for her loss.

Devon Minters is of African-American descent, and while it is unclear how old he was, it is assumed that he was between 50 and 55 years of age at the time of his death.

Karrueche Tran's father passed away. (Image via Twitter/@Randa29825118)

Devon was married to Cindy Adamson, but they parted ways shortly after their daughter, Karrueche Tran, was born. However, Devon Minters maintained a close relationship with his daughter and son, Raymond Adamson, even after their divorce.

Cindy Adamson allegedly left Devon after finding out he was gay. Tran became aware of her father’s sexuality when she was in middle school.

Not much is known about Devon's life. However, he was sometimes spotted with his daughter when they were out for dinner.

Karrueche Tran often shared pictures of herself with her father

Karrueche Tran has previously spoken about her father being gay and said she got a hint about Devon’s sexuality when she was in middle school. She noted that she didn't think she explicitly told anyone about her father being gay.

Karrueche added that she lives her life as herself and her father being gay is not something that would be unusual for her. However, whenever she tells people about Devon's homosexuality, they ask her if it's true. Tran noted that her father is gay and isn't transitioning like Kris Jenner’s ex Caitlyn Jenner.

On her social media, Tran often shared photos of the moments spent with her dad.

Tran and Devon Minters on the actress's Instagram story. (Image via Instagram/karrueche ™)

On Monday, January 23, Tran took to Instagram to share the news of her father’s death. She wrote that the past week has been tough for her, as she received the call informing her of her father's death.

Noting that it she was always scared of getting that one call, she said that she had to make decisions that she wasn't prepared for.

Tran's Instagram story. (Image via Instagram/karrueche ™)

Tran said that being at the Sundance Film Festival was something she always prayed for. However, she added that she was celebrating her accomplishments while dealing with the pain of losing her father. Tran even noted that she felt too many emotions all at once and was numb at the same time.

She also shared another Instagram story that was a throwback photo with her father from when she was kid. The third Instagram story was a picture of the father-daughter duo where they seemed to have gone for dinner or on a shopping trip.

Tran and Devon Minters on the actress's Instagram story. (Image via Instagram/karrueche ™)

Karrueche Tran also shared a photo with her father, Devon Minters and captioned it:

"Rest in Paradise Dad"

Fans keep Tran in their thoughts after her father's death

People empathized with the actress, saying that losing a parent is really painful. Some fans noted the coincidence that the most impactful deaths occur when a person is in the midst of celebrating something positive.

Fans are keeping Tran and her family in their prayers and thoughts.

Karrueche Tran's film Divinity, which also stars Bella Thorne and Stephen Dorff recently premiered at the Egyptian Theater on January 21, 2023, at the Sundance Film Festival.

The film deals with the implications of achieving immortality and is directed by Eddie Alcazar.

