“We're so back” - Fans celebrate as iKON’s Kim Jinhwan announces solo debut album ahead of military enlistment

iKON’s Kim Jinhwan, aka Jay, will be treating fans to a proper solo debut before enlisting in the military. The 29-year-old iKON member announced his enlistment with a heartfelt letter on July 7 and released a schedule for the album BLUE MOON on July 12, 2023. The album will be released two days before the idol begins his military duties, i.e., July 18, 2023.

iKONICs, the group’s fandom, were ecstatic to see the singer release a physical album, albeit not a CD but a vinyl album. iKON’s Kim Jinhwan had already given fans a taste of his solo music when he released the debut single PARADISE with a title track of the same name as Part 1 of his solo debut. It was released on June 21, 2023. The BLUE MOON album will be counted as part 2 of the singer’s solo journey.

iKON’s Kim Jinhwan releases schedule for solo album BLUE MOON

2023 has seen a lot of popular K-pop idols enlist for their military duties, while many still remain. iKON’s Kim Jinhwan will be the first member of the group to enter conscription on July 20, 2023. The singer’s fans, who were earlier heartbroken to see their favorite idol go, found a bittersweet moment when he released Paradise as part one of his solo debut.

On July 12, iKON’s Kim Jinhwan treated fans to more details about his solo album, including the name. Titled BLUE MOON, YG Entertainment released a schedule poster to keep fans up-to-date with the content it will release for the album in the coming days.

The schedule also suggests that fans will receive multiple content and teasers daily starting from July 13 (in Korean Standard Time) leading up to the BLUE MOON release on July 18. Check out the schedule for BLUE MOON below:

On July 13, the agency released details about the physical album and the concept photos. The color scheme, dreamy concept, and inclusions were much loved by fans. Check out how fans reacted to the news and the album details below:

isma 🐰 @inlnjiwon fighting jinhwan and ikonics! @iKONIC_143 wahhh idk why it's look so premium and look like musical. beautiful!!!! looking forward to Blue Moonfighting jinhwan and ikonics! @iKONIC_143 wahhh idk why it's look so premium and look like musical. beautiful!!!! looking forward to Blue Moon 💙✨ fighting jinhwan and ikonics!

anneeee_iKONtakeOff2023 @kissesiKON @iKONIC_143 @UnitedForiKON Thank you Jinhwan for spending the remaining of your days to us/iKONIC. We love you our leader-nim. Please be healthy and comeback stronger. 🥺 @iKONIC_143 @UnitedForiKON Thank you Jinhwan for spending the remaining of your days to us/iKONIC. We love you our leader-nim. Please be healthy and comeback stronger. 🥺🙏

blue denim. @koniclife15

It suits Jinhwan soo much @iKONIC_143 Soo pretty, classy and aestheticIt suits Jinhwan soo much @iKONIC_143 Soo pretty, classy and aesthetic💙It suits Jinhwan soo much💙💙💙

iKON’s Kim Jinhwan shares a heartfelt letter announcing enlistment date

On July 7, 2023, iKON’s Kim Jinhwan took to his personal Instagram account to share the news of his enlistment. As the first member of the group to enlist, the idol promised to return quickly after serving his duties diligently. He also shared his regrets about not having the chance to show a lot of things to his fans. He ended the letter by thanking fans for always supporting him.

“I’m writing this [message] because I thought I needed to let you all know before anyone else. I will be enlisting in the military on July 20. I feel regretful because there are so many things I’ve prepared and so many things that I still haven’t gotten the chance to show you, but because I know that our fans, who have waited for me, will feel even sadder, I’ll keep this short.”

“I will diligently fulfill my duty and return quickly, so let’s find strength while thinking of each other, and please be well. Thank you for always cheering me on by my side, and I love you!” he added. (Translation via Soompi)

Meanwhile, iKON’s Kim Jinhwan will release his official solo debut album, BLUE MOON, on July 18 and enlist in the military two days later, on July 20, 2023.

