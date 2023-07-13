SK POP
  • home icon
  • POP Culture News
  • “We're so back” - Fans celebrate as iKON’s Kim Jinhwan announces solo debut album ahead of military enlistment

“We're so back” - Fans celebrate as iKON’s Kim Jinhwan announces solo debut album ahead of military enlistment

By Afreen Khan
Modified Jul 13, 2023 09:47 GMT
iKON
iKON's Kim Jinhwan, aka Jay, to make solo debut before enlisting (Images via Twitter/iKONIC_143)

iKON’s Kim Jinhwan, aka Jay, will be treating fans to a proper solo debut before enlisting in the military. The 29-year-old iKON member announced his enlistment with a heartfelt letter on July 7 and released a schedule for the album BLUE MOON on July 12, 2023. The album will be released two days before the idol begins his military duties, i.e., July 18, 2023.

iKONICs, the group’s fandom, were ecstatic to see the singer release a physical album, albeit not a CD but a vinyl album. iKON’s Kim Jinhwan had already given fans a taste of his solo music when he released the debut single PARADISE with a title track of the same name as Part 1 of his solo debut. It was released on June 21, 2023. The BLUE MOON album will be counted as part 2 of the singer’s solo journey.

we're so back twitter.com/iKONIC_143/sta…

iKON’s Kim Jinhwan releases schedule for solo album BLUE MOON

2023 has seen a lot of popular K-pop idols enlist for their military duties, while many still remain. iKON’s Kim Jinhwan will be the first member of the group to enter conscription on July 20, 2023. The singer’s fans, who were earlier heartbroken to see their favorite idol go, found a bittersweet moment when he released Paradise as part one of his solo debut.

On July 12, iKON’s Kim Jinhwan treated fans to more details about his solo album, including the name. Titled BLUE MOON, YG Entertainment released a schedule poster to keep fans up-to-date with the content it will release for the album in the coming days.

The schedule also suggests that fans will receive multiple content and teasers daily starting from July 13 (in Korean Standard Time) leading up to the BLUE MOON release on July 18. Check out the schedule for BLUE MOON below:

[#NOTICE]JAY 1ST SOLO pt.2 [BLUE MOON]2023. 07. 18 6PM#JAY #김진환#iKON #아이콘#BLUEMOON #블루문#JAY_1STSOLO_pt2_BLUEMOON_RELEASE https://t.co/9o2uSM8Vxy

On July 13, the agency released details about the physical album and the concept photos. The color scheme, dreamy concept, and inclusions were much loved by fans. Check out how fans reacted to the news and the album details below:

@iKONIC_143 the jay logo PLEAZE it’s so pretty 😭🩵 https://t.co/tAHMGAFBAb
@iKONIC_143 💙💙💙💙💙💙 https://t.co/FypyNtGv5g
@iKONIC_143 wahhh idk why it's look so premium and look like musical. beautiful!!!! looking forward to Blue Moon 💙✨ fighting jinhwan and ikonics!
@iKONIC_143 @UnitedForiKON Thank you Jinhwan for spending the remaining of your days to us/iKONIC. We love you our leader-nim. Please be healthy and comeback stronger. 🥺🙏
@iKONIC_143 IT’S SO PRETTY JINHWAN LETS GOOOO
It's LP!!Omg, when I designed iKON albums for fun, I dreamed of LPs but never thought I'd see them (only Junhoe could do it, I thought)And now I NEED it for my collection, Jinhwan's solo music would suit LP so badly 👀👀👀🔥143, you continue to impress me 🥺 twitter.com/iKONIC_143/sta…
It looks absolutely beautiful!!! I wish I had a gramophone to play the vinyl. Is anyone planning to do GO? twitter.com/iKONIC_143/sta…
@iKONIC_143 So pretty 😍😍 Congratulations and thank you, Jinhwan!
@iKONIC_143 Soo pretty, classy and aesthetic💙It suits Jinhwan soo much💙💙💙
Wow I love it??? Dang, he super slayed on this one. Hands down. Damn. So so good looking, so painfully attractive. 😭 twitter.com/ikonic_143/sta…
Looking like an expensive porcelain doll twitter.com/iKONIC_143/sta…
i just woke up this is too much at once twitter.com/iKONIC_143/sta…

iKON’s Kim Jinhwan shares a heartfelt letter announcing enlistment date

On July 7, 2023, iKON’s Kim Jinhwan took to his personal Instagram account to share the news of his enlistment. As the first member of the group to enlist, the idol promised to return quickly after serving his duties diligently. He also shared his regrets about not having the chance to show a lot of things to his fans. He ended the letter by thanking fans for always supporting him.

“I’m writing this [message] because I thought I needed to let you all know before anyone else. I will be enlisting in the military on July 20. I feel regretful because there are so many things I’ve prepared and so many things that I still haven’t gotten the chance to show you, but because I know that our fans, who have waited for me, will feel even sadder, I’ll keep this short.”
“I will diligently fulfill my duty and return quickly, so let’s find strength while thinking of each other, and please be well. Thank you for always cheering me on by my side, and I love you!” he added. (Translation via Soompi)

Meanwhile, iKON’s Kim Jinhwan will release his official solo debut album, BLUE MOON, on July 18 and enlist in the military two days later, on July 20, 2023.

Quick Links

Edited by Dev Sharma
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...