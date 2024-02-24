"We’re currently working on new music": BLACKSWAN on comeback, visiting Mumbai for the first time, 2024 bucket list, and more (EXCLUSIVE)

BLACKSWAN recently performed at the K-Town Festival in Mumbai on Saturday, February 17, giving fans a memorable night. The group put up an electrifying performance, showcasing their dancing and vocal prowess as an ensemble, while also displaying surprising individual acts.

BLACKSWAN sat with Sportskeeda for an interview, revealing their plans for this year, talking about working on new music and places they would like to hold concerts in. Sriya created an act on O Saki Saki by Neha Kakkar, joined by her group members, mesmerizing fans with her choreography skills.

The K-pop girl group has a long way to go as they gear up for a new journey this year. Read on to know more about their plans.

BLACKSWAN dishes on their experience on walking the stage for Seoul Fashion Week, comeback plans, and more

The multinational K-pop group BLACKSWAN, with members Fatou, Gabi, NVee, and Sriya, recently graced the ramp of Seoul Fashion Week, representing the 2024 Fall/Winter clothing brand GREEDILOUS.

In an interesting conversation with SK POP's Inaas Fatima Khan, they shared some TMI moments from their experience at the fashion week. Furthermore, Fatou discussed her latest solo album. Letter 1 - Adaeh, and opened up about the support she received from her agency DR Music throughout the process.

Q) Fatou, you dropped your mixtape album, Letter 1 - Adaeh, recently. How was your experience working on it?

F: It was a very emotional and freeing experience - first, I am very happy that I can let the listener in my world for a bit, and second, I’m very grateful that the company let me express myself freely.

Q) BLACKSWAN graced the platform of Seoul Fashion Week, give us a TMI about the event.

F: Since I was the opening model, I had to change my clothes right in the corner backstage, it was hectic but so much fun!

N: I had to change into my last outfit and put on these high leather boots. But since my feet were already hot from walking the last outfit and performing, it was really difficult for me to put the boots on so I had to have 5 people help put my shoes on.

G: During my outfit change, I was trying to remove my shoes but they were still tied.

S: Except for Fatou Eonni, three of us were walking for the first time, and Fatou Eonni gave us some guidance about walking. We practiced it once. And it was very fun to walk for Seoul Fashion Week.

Q) Gabi, your walk at the Seoul Fashion Week is on everyone's mind, who is your fashion role model?

G: For sure Gisele Bündchen! She's also Brazilian and I love her Iconic walk.

Q) As an International K-pop idol living in Seoul, what is that one thing that makes you feel at home in South Korea?

F: Music, my friends, and the members.

N: The food. Even though the cuisine is different from my home country. The restaurant style is the same. So when I eat out with friends it reminds me of when I go out with my family.

G: Last month I found a Brazilian restaurant in Seoul so I'm planning to go there again and eat food from my home country. Also, some coffee shops play Brazilian songs as an ambient sound and I love it!

S: The people and the Korean culture/society because it’s very welcoming and friendly and it makes you feel like you’re at home. Also, it’s been 2 years living in Korea, so now I’m used to many things and still getting to know and learn many more things.

Q) Since this is BLACKSWAN's second time performing in India, Sriya, what do you have in store for fans this time at the K-town festival?

S: This time we have prepared many things. There are surprises, fun, and exciting things too. I’m excited to show what more BLACKSWAN can do so please look forward to it.

Q) Since this is your first time in Mumbai, what is something you want to explore in the city?

F: I want to explore it in a culinary way! I love to try new Indian food.

N: I don’t know too much about Mumbai. So I don’t have a specific thing I want to do. But I want to explore the type of foods Mumbai is known for.

G: If we get time, I would love to go to the Crawford market and buy some things there.

S: I want to see Gateway of India and explore Mumbai. I wish I could visit and also take my members to see Gateway of India and Mumbai.

Q) That Karma was a huge success and previously you released a pop edition for the same. Does BLACKSWAN have any plans for a comeback song or album?

F: We’re currently working on new music so please look forward to it!

G: I don't know how much I can say haha but for sure! We are preparing for a comeback. So stay tuned!

S: Yes, we have been also preparing for our comeback, which holds a new side of BLACKSWAN that many people might not expect.

Q) If you could collaborate with a female K-pop artist who would it be?

F: It would be one of my members, I think we can create good synergy.

N: I would love to collaborate with IU or Ailee.

G: I would love to collaborate with Choi Yena Sunbaenim. I enjoy her songs and love her music style!

S: I would like to collaborate with my members as a solo.

Q) What is on your 2024 bucket list as BLACKSWAN?

N: Release a new comeback, and travel to meet and perform for our LUMINA.

G: One of my wishes for 2024 is to do at least 2 comebacks. Also, I want to travel to more countries to perform, especially Brazil.

S: There are many things but the first thing that I want to achieve every coming year is seeing an improved version of myself. And want BLACKSWAN to be known more all around the globe. I want to create more good music, travel around to see our lumina and more stages, and also wanna do some collaborations.

Q) NVee, Just like BLACKSWAN's latest motivational track, A World Without Pain, do you have any special message for Luminas all over the world?

N: Always go for your dreams. No matter how hard or impossible they may seem. You can do anything you set your mind to. Just remember to always work hard and you’ll achieve anything.