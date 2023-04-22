On April 21, 2023, Park Bo-gum was spotted at his university, Sang Myung University, attending a Master's thesis workshop. The actor is currently pursuing his master's degree in New Media Music and fans were impressed to see him attend classes despite his busy schedule.

He was seen dressed in casual attire as he donned a simple white T-shirt, black jeans, and a black cap. Following the classes, the actor also spent some time with fans who recognized him and even took pictures with people from his university. Given that Bo-gum is currently busy filming for You Have Done Well with his co-star, IU, fans were impressed by his dedication to both his career and education.

Filming a drama and doing his graduate studies at the same time...



It was like this in the past and it continues to be like this in the present; without a doubt it will be like this in the future...



We stan a diligent man... No sign of @BOGUMMY slacking off...Filming a drama and doing his graduate studies at the same time...It was like this in the past and it continues to be like this in the present; without a doubt it will be like this in the future...We stan a diligent man...

Fans react to Park Bo-gum attending his Master's thesis workshop at the Sang Myung University

Following the release of the images of Park Bo-gum at his university, fans flooded Twitter with their reactions as they praised the hard-working idol. While many expected the actor to attend his classes and be on his way to continue with the rest of his filming schedule, fans were touched when he stopped to click pictures with them.

Regine 🎶 @regine_rqc

KST 06:16pm



Hope I'm able to see you graduate for the 2nd time, i hope to congratulate you by twitter.

화이팅! 🏻



Seeing you happy, I'll be happy too.



Thanks to the owner of the video for sharing the video.



보검시.KST 06:16pmHope I'm able to see you graduate for the 2nd time, i hope to congratulate you by twitter.화이팅!Seeing you happy, I'll be happy too.Thanks to the owner of the video for sharing the video.

The actor took his time to pose for as many pictures as he could with the people who recognized him, his friends, and his professors. Additionally, he also filmed a short video with his classmates, wishing each other good luck on their master's thesis.

Park Bo-gum and IU's upcoming period K-drama, You Have Done Well

The much-loved duo, IU and Park Bo-gum have finally come together for a period K-drama revolving around the social circumstances of the 1950s. On April 4, Netflix announced that the two will be starring in the show, You Have Done Well, which will revolve around the life of a rebellious woman played by IU, and a calm, dull man played by Bo-gum.

IU AND PARK BO GUM FOR YOU HAVE DONE WELL

Since the two have never worked in a K-drama together other than their guest appearance in Hyori's Bed & Breakfast, fans are excited about the release of the upcoming show. While the two actors will be the main leads of the show, their older versions, given that You Have Done Well is a reminiscence of the past, will be played by Moon So-ri and Park Hae-joon.

The show has been written by Lim Sang-chun who's written many slice-of-life K-dramas like When the Camellia Blooms and Fight for My Way. It was directed by Kim Won-seok, a director whom IU is quite familiar with since he also directed her show My Mister in 2018. His other works include Misaeng: Incomplete Life and Signal.

The hype around Park Bo-gum has been increasing by the day since his return from the military, and fans are now eager to learn more about his upcoming project.

