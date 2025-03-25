“We. The Internet aunties say NO sir” — Netizens react as Kodak Black raps Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter “should be my bae”

Rapper Kodak Black seemingly made a move on Lil Wayne's daughter, Reginae Carter. As reported by HotnewHipHop on March 24, the 27-year-old rapper stated that Reginae should be his "bae," while also referencing her ex, YFN Lucci.

Ad

The media outlet stated that the couple had an on-and-off relationship from 2018 to 2021. In 2021, YFN Lucci was sentenced to ten years in prison for a gun-related charge but was released in January 2025 after serving roughly three years.

In his freestyle rap, Kodak Black appeared to suggest that he would date Reginae instead of YFN Lucci. He rapped:

"Reginae should be my bae, I'm getting this Lucci now."

Kodak Black's freestyle was reuploaded on the Instagram page @hollywoodunlocked, garnering a varied response from netizens.

Ad

Ad

One netizen (@nikkiluvnit) jokingly commented, saying "the internet aunties" don't approve of the two dating.

"We. The Internet aunties say NO sir," they wrote.

Netizens are talking about freestyle rap. [Image via Instagram/@hollywoodunlocked]

Netizens jokingly mocked the rapper's freestyle rap. One (@bklynshivon) said Lil Wayne should get involved since the rapper is coming at Wayne's only daughter. Another (@smitty_winksey) said they could imagine Antonia "Toya" Johnson, Reginae's mother, protesting.

Ad

Netizens discuss freestyle rap. [Image via Instagram/@hollywoodunlocked]

One netizen (@paintedhoovez) told the rapper to leave the dating pool as he welcomed his fifth child with his baby mama this year. According to HOT 97, Kodak Black had his son, Prince Vulture Octave Kapri, on January 1. Another (@sins.szn) jokingly said if Reginae's mother heard the rap, she would have a heart attack.

Ad

Netizens discuss freestyle rap. [Image via Instagram/@hollywoodunlocked]

Netizens continued to seemingly mock the freestyle rap, calling it a "nightmare." A netizen (@_keii__) stated they would feel threatened if they were Reginae Carter.

Ad

Netizens discuss freestyle rap. [Image via Instagram/@hollywoodunlocked]

Kodak Black and Reginae Carter's alleged beef explored

Kodak Black at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Tubi Originals' "Robbin" - Image via Getty

According to Complex, in March 2019, Kodak Black called out Lil Wayne at a club in Miami. In a viral clip, the rapper was seen sitting in the club when he suddenly attacked Lil Wayne, saying he should've died when he was a baby. The context behind this statement remains unclear.

Ad

"Hey, turn this sh*t off, bro. Where Lil Wayne? You should've died when you was a baby," he said.

The media outlet reported that Reginae Carter responded to the clip in a now-deleted Instagram post. She stated that her father didn't bother anyone and that he deserves their respect. She said:

"You new lil rappers need to start giving props and respect to the GOAT. My father don’t bother nobody... You pick the night he didn’t go to LIV to say that. You bold."

Ad

Kodak later went on Instagram Live, calling Reginae "bald-headed." He warned her not to come at him, as he would go after her if she did so. He then stated that he and another man were allegedly singing a song. Black said:

"Me and dude had a whole song together, then his bald-headed daughter, like I f*ck with the whole set-up n' sh*t but don't be coming at me, bruh, 'cause when you come at me, I'm gonna come back. Nobody said nothin' to that little girl, bruh. First of all, nobody said nothin' to your daddy, so don't be comin' at me like that. I ain't no shorty, I ain't no peon."

Ad

Ad

Kodak Black's last studio album, When I Was Dead, was released on November 10, 2023. In August 2024, he released the single ONBOA47RD with New York rapper Fivio Foreign, endorsing Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. According to Rolling Stone's report, the track praised Trump and even sampled his 2017 inauguration speech.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback