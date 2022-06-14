“We've been friends forever”: RHOM star Larsa Pippen opens up on her Miami hangout photos with Scott Disick

Larsa Pippen was on the podcast Two Ts in a pod on June 13, where she cleared the air on a photo doing the rounds on social media. Before anyone could speculate on anything from the picture of Larsa Pippen with Scott Disick, the former cleared the air.

The photo in question started doing the rounds on social media in April and created a lot of buzz among fans as Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott was seen hanging out with Kim’s ex-best friend and Real Housewives of Miami star, Larsa.

Larsa Pippen cleared the air on June 13 on the Two T's In A Pod podcast, saying that the two have “been friends forever”.

All about Larsa Pippen and Scott Disick Miami hangout photos

In April, a picture of Larsa Pippen and Scott Disick lounging in Miami surfaced online and left tongues wagging, especially because Disick's girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, with whom he made his red carpet debut at Hulu’s The Kardashians, was nowhere to be seen.

The Flip It Like Disick star reportedly chatted with the 47-years-old reality star for nearly three hours at a friend’s birthday party in Miami.

Pippen has now cleared the air about speaking about the picture in Two T's In A Pod podcast, saying they have been friends for a long time. She said:

"We've been friends forever. We always stay in touch. Our kids are really close."

Pippen met Disick in Miami after he invited her over to chat. Recalling her meeting, she said:

"He was in Miami, so he was texting me, like, 'Hey, come over. Let's go to dinner or let's go to the pool.' I had just finished filming and I was five minutes away from his hotel, and so I went over to say hi to him. And [I] just died laughing. He's so funny. He's got the best personality. And that was basically it. We just talked about our kids."

Disick was spotted dining with Pippen in February 2021, the same day Kim filed for divorce from her rapper husband, Kanye West.

Twitter reaction to Larsa Pippen and Scott Disick's Miami picture

As soon as the picture of “friends” Larsa Pippen and Scott Disick emerged online in April, fans took to Twitter to post their opinion about their friendship.

Becky Reese @BR442519 @takeyourzoloft The family won’t like that since she pretty much got cut off from them, right? @takeyourzoloft The family won’t like that since she pretty much got cut off from them, right?

Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian’s friendship

Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian were best friends until the summer of 2020, when Pippen was caught between Kim and Kanye’s relationship. Speaking about how her friendship ended with Kim, Pippen said on the February episode of RHOM:

"I was best friends with Kim and I love her and I love Kanye [West] and I just was the person who was stuck in the middle. I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything and that basically was the demise of our relationship. I knew too much, I was a problem and so whatever... That's kind of what happened."

However, they made amends and “apologized to each other” two years later. Now, their friendship is “in a really good place.”

