"We don't want to be mixed up with Kim Kardashian": Donald Judd Foundation files lawsuit against media star 

Late American artist Donald Judd's foundation has filed a lawsuit against media star Kim Kardashian Wednesday over inaccurate furniture design claims. As noted in the lawsuit, Kim released a promotional video in 2022 where she gave an office tour of her company Skkn by Kim.

In the video, Kim pointed at some tables and chairs, claiming they were late minimalist artist Donald Judd’s original designs. The socialite praised Donald’s work and said:

"If you guys are furniture people, because I’ve really gotten into furniture lately...These Donald Judd tables are really amazing and totally blend in with the seats."

However, the Judd Foundation — a nonprofit that legally manages the artist’s legacy clarified that the dining set in Kim’s office is not authentically Donald’s creation. The organization filed a lawsuit against the 43-year-old in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

Back in 2022, Kim Kardashian's team offered a post of support for the non-profit. However, Megan Bannigan, a representing lawyer for the Foundation had said at that time that the furniture at Skkn is lower in quality than Donald Judd’s original designs. She added:

“We don’t want to be mixed up with Kim Kardashian. We respect what she does, but we don’t want to be involved with this.”

Kim Kardashian is accused of passing off dupes of Donald Judd's designs as the original

The lawsuit filed on March 27 alleged that in her promotional video, Kim Kardashian pointed to a knockoff dining set by Donald Judd and claimed them to be authentic. It was stated:

“Ms. Kardashian pointed to two tables with sets of chairs seamlessly tucked under the tables and said, ‘If you guys are furniture people—because I’ve really gotten into furniture lately—these Donald Judd tables are really amazing and totally blend in with the seats.”

The Judd Foundation claimed Kim’s furniture is dupes made by Clements Design, a West Hollywood-based interior designer. The lawsuit further alleged:

"Kardashian... utilized [the Judd trademark] trademark to give the impression that she and her SKKN BY KIM brand were connected, affiliated, associated with, or otherwise endorsed by Mr. Judd."

Kim was accused of delivering a false and misleading statement in her office tour video. The suit stated:

"Consumers who watched the video or read the media coverage were misled to believe Ms. Kardashian’s tables and chairs were authentic Donald Judd pieces."

The non-profit said it does not allow Donald Judd’s creations or ideas to be used in any kind of promotional content. The lawsuit noted:

"The Kardashian Tables and Chairs slavishly imitate the trade dress of the Donald Judd La Mansana Table, the Donald Judd Chair 84, and the Donald Judd Integrated Trade Dress."

West Hollywood-based Clement Designs, on the other hand, claimed it was “blindsided” by the motion, adding notable differences were present between the dining set they built and that of Donald Judd’s creation.

When the video came out in 2022, the Foundation reached out to Kim regarding the matter. One of the 43-year-old’s spokesperson responded to the non-profit and apologized on behalf of their team for any inconvenience caused.

The spokesperson had offered to update the video's caption with a retraction. They also offered to have Kim Kardashian make a social media post supporting the artist and the non-profit.

The Judd Foundation said it initially tried to resolve the matter without involving legal actions. However, they claimed their attempts were answered by delays and excuses from both parties, which led the non-profit to sue.

Rainer Judd, Donald’s daughter said the issue was not necessarily about the furniture, but more about protecting and preserving her father’s artistry.