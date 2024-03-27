Prince Harry's photo with Sean Diddy Combs goes viral after Duke of Sussex named in $30 million lawsuit

A photo of rapper Sean Diddy Combs and Prince Harry is going viral on social media. This comes after reports of the Duke of Sussex being named in the court documents related to the $30 million sexual misconduct lawsuit against Combs.

In February 2024, producer Rodney Jones filed a $30 million lawsuit against the rapper, accusing him of s*x trafficking, s*xual misconduct, and grooming. The documents related to the lawsuit reportedly also mentioned Prince Harry.

Jones alleged that the "affiliation" of Prince Harry and other "A-listers" gave the rapper "legitimacy." No other details about Harry's involvement are known. Meanwhile, netizens are accusing the British media of cropping Prince William out of Harry's viral photo with Combs. The cropped version of the photo, without Prince William, has been circulating on social media.

Prince Harry's photo with Sean Diddy Combs goes viral on the internet

Photos of Prince Harry with Sean Combs have been circulating on social media amid reports that the Duke of Sussex's name was mentioned in the $30 million lawsuit against the rapper.

Prince Harry and his brother Prince William reportedly met Combs at the afterparty of a concert they held in honor of their mother, Princess Diana, in 2007. Diddy and rapper Kanye West performed in the Concert for Diana, held on Princess Diana's birth anniversary at Wembley Stadium.

Several other musicians, including Elton John, Fergie, Andrea Bocelli, and Pharrell Williams, performed at the event. William and Harry were reportedly clicked with Diddy during the concert's afterparty. The images featured Prince William, Prince Harry, Sean Combs, and Kanye West.

A cropped version of one of the images, featuring only Prince Harry, Combs, and Kanye West, has been going viral on the internet. Netizens have pointed out that Prince William, who was also present at the afterparty, was cropped out of the photo.

Prince Harry was reportedly named in the legal documents pertaining to the rapper's lawsuit. The nature of the accusation has not been revealed. However, it is understood that Rodney Jones mentioned Harry to support the claim that the latter's "affiliation" gave Diddy more "legitimacy."

Prince Harry has reportedly not been accused of any criminal activity in the lawsuit. He has been named only once in the lawsuit document. The Duke of Sussex is not a defendant.

What is Sean Diddy Combs accused of?

In February 2024, producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones filed a lawsuit against Combs, accusing him of s*xual misconduct, s*x trafficking, and grooming.

On Monday, March 25, federal agents raided two of Combs' properties in Miami and Los Angeles as a part of an "ongoing investigation." However, the Federal Homeland Security Investigations has not formally accused the rapper of any crime.

Giggs And Diddy Perform At O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire In A Special One Night Only Event (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

Combs has faced several lawsuits since November 2023. Singer Casandra Ventura sued Combs over alleged r*pe and s*xual harassment charges. The lawsuit was settled out of court last month.

Combs also faced charges of s*xual harassment from Joie Dickerson-Neal. Other anonymous victims also charged him with serious allegations in November and December 2023.

Last month, producer Rodney Jones filed a detailed lawsuit against the rapper, alleging that he was “subjected to unwanted advances" by associates of Combs "at his direction”. He also alleged that he was forced to have s*xual relations with s*x workers hired by the rapper.

The detailed lawsuit accused the rapper of hosting s*x trafficking parties with underage women and using illegal drugs.