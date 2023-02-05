Wegmans Chicken Korma with Basmati Turmeric Rice health alert: reason, retail locations, and all you need to know

The FSIS has issued a nationwide alert for the Wegmans Chicken Korma with Basmati Turmeric Rice over a misbranding and undeclared allergen concern. A public health alert published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on February 2, 2023, informs customers about the presence of cashew. However, this known allergen is not declared on the product label.

A recall has not been announced as the affected products are no longer available for purchase in the market. Still, they could already be available in the pantry of customers across the country. Hence, the FSIS is issuing a public health alert to ensure that customers know the presence of cashew allergens in the product. As such, people allergic to cashews are at risk of experiencing severe to/or life-threatening allergic reactions following the consumption of the allergen.

The Wegmans Chicken Korma with Basmati Turmeric Rice is misbranded and may contain Vegetable Tikka Masala which could contain cashew allergens (Image via FSIS)

The issue came to light after the company informed FSIS about a customer complaint that reported a misbranding of the Chicken Korma masala. The products distributed as Wegmans Chicken Korma contain Vegetable Tikka Masala.

This spice mix is made with and contains cashews, which were not declared on the packaging of the Wegmans Chicken Korma. As of now, neither FSIS nor the company has received reports of any adverse reactions or fatalities caused by the consumption of the products under the FSIS Public Health Alert.

The Wegmans Chicken Korma with Basmati Turmeric Rice may contain Vegetable Tikka Masala made with cashews

Produced on November 8, 2022, the frozen chicken product is labeled as 'Chicken Korma with Basmati Turmeric Rice' but may contain 'Vegetable Tikka Masala with Turmeric Rice'. The misbranded products were distributed to retail and grocery stores in 10-oz containers with the 'Best By 8 NOV 2023' printed on them.

The frozen chicken products were packed in labeled boxes and bore the establishment number “P-34641” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The affected products were shipped to retailers across New York and Pennsylvania.

Though the products are no longer available for purchase, the FSIS believes they might have already made their way to customers' freezers. Any individual who may have bought the concerned Wegmans Chicken Korma are strictly advised not to consume them. Products under the public health alert can either be disposed of safely in a closed bin or can be returned to the store of purchase for a full refund.

The outer packaging of the Wegmans Chicken Korma with Basmati Turmeric Rice from the FSIS Public Health Alert (Image via FSIS)

Customers and health care providers who may have any doubts or queries regarding the public health alert can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline toll-free at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854). Additionally, they may use the live chat service via Ask USDA, from 10 am to 6 pm (Eastern Time) Monday to Friday. Any other doubts or queries regarding other food safety questions can also be shared through the same contact details.

Poll : 0 votes