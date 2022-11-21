Wendy's Hoosier Biscuit Bowl: Availability, hours, items, and other details explored

Wendy's recently launched a gift for its customers in Indiana - an exclusive Hoosier Biscuit Bowl.

Home to the popular Indiana Hoosiers Basketball team, the citizens of Indiana take pride in their local cultural history. In a bid to celebrate the pride, the fast-food chain will be serving limited-time Hoosier Biscuit Bowls at all its stores in Indiana.

Hoosier Biscuit Bowls will be available during the chain's breakfast hours every day, starting November 18. The Biscuit Bowls are exclusive to stores in Indiana, and for a limited time only. Customers who want to try out the new bowl can order it at their nearest Indiana outlet during breakfast hours.

limited-time Hoosier Biscuit Bowl exclusive to stores in Indiana (Image via Wendy's)

Breakfast hours at the chain's stores begin as early as 6:30 am and end at 10:30 am, but not all stores may open at the same time. Though the menu is decided by the fast-food chain, franchisee owners can decide when they wish to open the store.

What is in the Wendy's Hoosier Biscuit Bowl?

Wendy's Indiana Exclusive - The Hoosier Biscuit Bowls will be available to customers for a limited time, and though the chain has not announced anything about how long the new bowls will be around, it would be safe to say that customers should try out the scrumptious breakfast at the earliest.

Infused with a local homely feeling, the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl features a home-style cooked breakfast of seasoned potatoes, buttery biscuits, southern-style sausage and gravy, with a fried egg. To top it off, the bowl comes with shredded cheddar cheese toppings.

Kealeen Griffin @keltothelean Has South Bend been chosen as a test market for a new Wendy’s breakfast item?! I’m not mad at that at all. I doubt I’ll end up trying it, but Biscuit Bowls are a brilliant concept for fast food breakfast. Taco Bell should do a chilaquiles bowl. Has South Bend been chosen as a test market for a new Wendy’s breakfast item?! I’m not mad at that at all. I doubt I’ll end up trying it, but Biscuit Bowls are a brilliant concept for fast food breakfast. Taco Bell should do a chilaquiles bowl. https://t.co/ai8ZmrSSqR

Wendy's launches a new limited-time Frosty

The fast-food chain recently bid goodbye to its Strawberry Frosty to make room for the new limited-time Peppermint Frosty. Featuring a vanilla frosty base with peppermint syrup, the new Peppermint Frosty promises a ride in refreshing festive flavors.

Available in Wendy's stores across the country starting November 15, customers can get Peppermint Frosty at a starting price of $1.19. Customers can place orders for Frosty at their nearest store, or on the website and mobile app for pick-up or delivery. Ordering the Frosty with the chain's mobile app or website will also reward you with points that are usable for a year to redeem free items and discounts.

Wendy’s @Wendys Hey this new one is Peppermint Hey this new one is Peppermint https://t.co/uKFvPSP35a

Frosty machines at the chain's stores are only set to handle two flavors at a time, and as a result, customers can only get either the Peppermint Frosty or the Chocolate Frosty for now.

Founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas, Wendy's is an American multinational fast food restaurant chain. Headquartered in Ohio, it is the world's third-largest hamburger fast-food chain (as reported in 2018) with stores in more than 6,711 locations.

Around 92% of the chain's stores in the U.S. are located in North America. The chain specializes in hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, french fries, and beverages like the chain's iconic Frosty.

