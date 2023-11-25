What did Aaron Hall say about Diddy? Concerning Vlad TV interview surfaces online in wake of abuse lawsuit 

Earlier this week Hip-Hop mogul Sean “Diddy Combs was slammed with a third lawsuit where he and R&B singer Aaron Hall were accused of taking turns r*ping an unidentified woman and a friend more than 30 years ago.

In the lawsuit, the woman identified as Jane Doe alleged she met Diddy and Hall with a friend at an MCA Records event in New York City. The lawsuit claimed that Diddy and Aaron Hall plied the victims with alcohol before retreating to Hall’s apartment, where she was “offered more drinks and was coerced into having s*x with Combs.”

The lawsuit alleged further that after the stunned victim laid in bed traumatized by the encounter, Aaron Hall allegedly barged into the room and forced the victim to have s*x with him. The woman who fled the apartment was allegedly informed by her friend that she was also forced to have s*x with the duo in another room.

In the wake of the allegations, a concerning Vlad TV interview surfaced online. In the interview, Aaron Hall revealed that he liked to have s*x in public and several friends can corroborate his penchant for exhibitionism, including Diddy, who allegedly watched him have intercourse with a woman.

“I like to f**k in public…I like for them n***as to see how I f**k. You speak to Jodeci or Puffy, any of them n***as, they have been in my house, they all seen me f**k.”

Aaron Hall Vlad TV interview statements explored in wake of abuse lawsuit

The bizarre Vlad TV interview where singer-songwriter Aaron Hall bragged about Diddy witnessing a s*xual encounter between him and a woman has only solidified people’s belief that the allegations leveled against the duo hold merit.

In the same interview, Hall made other concerning claims vaunting his many s*xual conquests, including impregnating underage model Gloria Valez when she was 17 years old and he was 31.

The Piece of My Love singer also asserted that anyone who cannot handle his insatiable s*xual prowess does not deserve to be in a relationship with him.

The many concerning statements in the Vlad interview are now being perceived as irrefutable proof of guilt in the court of public opinion.

As previously reported, the latest allegation against Diddy is the third lawsuit filed just before the end of the Adult Survivors Act that allowed alleged victims of s*xual assault who have exceeded the statute of limitation to file a civil claim.

The first lawsuit, which was later settled, involved Diddy's ex-girlfriend and R&B singer Cassie Ventura, who accused him of r*pe among a list of horrific crimes. The second lawsuit filed earlier this week by Joi Dickerson-Neal against Combs, accused him of drugging and r*ping her when she was a college student in 1991. The lawsuit also claimed Diidy allegedly distributed revenge porn of their encounter.

Meanwhile, Diddy's lawyer released a statement denying the allegations they called nothing but a transparent attempt to extort the rapper.