"But still kept messing with a minor": Clip of Aaron Hall speaking about baby mama Gloria Velez goes viral amid abuse lawsuit 

Amid the recent lawsuit that accused hip-hop mogul Diddy and R&B star Aaron Hall of s*xual assault more than 30 years ago, a clip of the 59-year-old singer-songwriter seemingly bragging about pursuing a minor has gone viral online.

Trigger warning: This article discusses issues related to s*xual assault. Reader discretion is advised

The clip circulating on multiple social media platforms suggested there is precedence for Hall’s disturbing behavior alleged in the lawsuit. Hall, who rose to fame in the 1990s as a member of the band Guy, has courted controversy in the past for dating and impregnating underage model and dancer Gloria Velez.

Valez met a then 30-year-old Aaron Hall when she was 16 years old in 1994. A year later she gave birth to their son Aaron Hall IV at the young age of 17. In a recently unearthed clip on the heels of the lawsuit that claimed Diddy and Hall r*ped an unidentified won 30 years ago, the R&B star was seen discussing how he began a s*xual relationship with an underage Valez.

In the video, Hall said that when he met Valez for the first time, he didn’t know she was a “Puppy.” He then went on to add that he decided to engage with Valez after he saw her for the first time on the dance floor and acted on his baser instincts.

In response to the video, a social media user pointed out that while Hall claimed that he initially wasn’t aware Valez was underage, he “still kept messing with a minor.”

In the footage, Aaron Hall also bragged about having intercourse with women while Diddy was in the room. Netizens opined that Hall's interview statements resonated with the allegations in the recent lawsuit.

Allegations against Aaron Hall and Diidy explored

R&B star Aaron Hall has been embroiled in a controversy after the lawsuit filed just before the end of the Adult Survivors Act accused him and Sean “Diddy” Combs of taking turns r*ping an unidentified woman and a friend more than 30 years ago.

The lawsuit alleged that the victims, who met Diddy and Hall at an MCA Records event in New York City, were offered copious drinks before they retreated to Hall’s apartment, where “Jane Doe was offered more drinks and was coerced into having s*x with Combs.”

While Jane Doe laid in bed traumatized by the encounter, Hall allegedly barged into the room and forced the victim to have s*x with him. The woman who fled the apartment was allegedly informed by her friend that she was also forced to have s*x with the duo in another room.

This is not the first time Aaron Hall's name has been invoked in connection to allegations of abuse. Hall’s former girlfriend, Gloria Valez, has also accused the singer of physical abuse, which was categorically denied by Hall. In 1996, Hall pleaded guilty to hitting his ex-girlfriend and was sentenced to 5 years of probation.

The latest allegation against Diddy is the third lawsuit filed just before the end of the Adult Survivors Act that allowed alleged victims of s*xual assault who have exceeded the statute of limitation to file a civil claim.

The first lawsuit, which was later settled, involved his ex-girlfriend and R&B singer Cassie Ventura, accusing Diddy of r*pe among a list of horrific crimes. The second lawsuit filed earlier this week by Joi Dickerson-Neal against Combs, accused him of drugging and r*ping her when she was a college student in 1991. The lawsuit also claimed Diidy allegedly distributed revenge porn of their encounter.