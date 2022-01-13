What was Adalia Rose's condition? Progeria lifespan explored as YouTube star dies aged 15

YouTuber Adalia Rose has passed away after battling a rare aging condition. The statement was confirmed on her Instagram and Facebook account. It was reported that the 15-year-old passed away on Wednesday, January 12.

On her Instagram account where she had amassed over 373k followers, the official statement read:

“January 12, 2022 at 7pm Adalia Rose Williams was set free from this world. She came into it quietly and left quietly, but her life was far from it. She touched MILLIONS of people and left the biggest imprint in everyone that knew her. She is no longer in pain and is now dancing away to all the music she loves.”

The social media post also added:

“I really wish this wasn’t our reality but unfortunately it is. We want to say thank you to everyone that loved and supported her. Thank you to all her doctors and nurses that worked for YEARS to keep her healthy. The family would now like to mourn this huge loss in private.”

What condition did Adalia Rose suffer from?

The YouTube star had amassed nearly three million subscribers on the video sharing platform. Adalia Rose was battling the rare genetic condition Hutchinson-Gilford syndrome, which is also called progeria.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average life expectancy for a child battling the same is up to 13 years. Sometimes their lifespan decreases, or they may even live up to 20 years. Progeria is reportedly caused by the mutation of the LMNA gene which helps in creating the Lamin A protein.

Adalia Rose was diagnosed with the condition when she was three months old, after her mother showed concern about her not growing. In an interview with the New Zealand Hearld, her mother Natalia, 29, shared:

“She was diagnosed at maybe like three months old. That’s when the real changes started happening. She started losing her hair and her little veins started showing up more and her skin started thinning out a lot more.”

Her mom added that their family took it “day by day” and avoided discussing the future with her so as to not make her fearful. Her mom shared that she held the best spirits. Natalia said:

"She sees herself as being different. Sometimes there's days where she says 'I wish I was taller, I wish I had hair, I wish I looked like everybody else, I wish I could do what everybody else can do.’ But then she'll be like 'Who needs hair anyways, I have a bunch of wigs, I can have different hair every day.’”

Also Read Article Continues below

Adalia Rose’s last video on YouTube was uploaded a month ago, which was titled Meet Baby Luka.

Edited by Ashish Yadav