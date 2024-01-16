What did Aleisia Owens do? Incident explored as Pennsylvania woman accused of killing boyfriend's baby

On January 11, 2024, 20-year-old Aleisia Owens of New Castle, Pennsylvania, was apprehended in connection with the death of her boyfriend's 18-month-old daughter, Iris Alfera. NBC Philadelphia reported that she allegedly poisoned the child with water beads, batteries, and a metal screw.

A press release by the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office stated that on June 25, 2023, emergency responders arrived at the residence of Bailey Jacoby, where he lived with his girlfriend, Aleisia. Upon arrival, first responders discovered that the 18-month-old was unresponsive and rushed her to UPMC Jameson Hospital for treatment. Later, the child was airlifted to UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh, where she was pronounced dead on June 29, 2023.

According to the press release by the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, Aleisia Owens has been charged with criminal homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault of a child, endangering the welfare of a child, and other offenses, regarding conduct leading to the child's death and other acts of abuse in months prior.

Aleisia Owens made incriminating online searches about poisonous substances before the victim's death

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office's press release stated that, following her autopsy, the medical examiner ruled that the cause of death of 18-month-old Iris Alfera was acetone poisoning. Lethal levels of acetone were found in her blood at the time of death, which led to organ failure. Her death was ruled a homicide. Medical experts also concluded that the child was exposed to acetone shortly before her hospitalization.

According to the press release by the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, investigators found that months prior to her death, Iris was hospitalized after ingesting several harmful substances, including about 20 water beads, button-shaped batteries, and a metal screw. Water beads can be found in toys and crafts and can be damaging to children if consumed.

During the course of the investigation, authorities found that, prior to the child's death, Aleisia Owens conducted online research about the harm that water beads and batteries can do to children. They also uncovered that, in the months leading up to the incident, she had made web searches on her cellphone, aligning with the actions that led to Iris' death. In the press release, Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry said:

"The details of this case are heartbreaking. It is hard to fathom someone taking deliberate steps to harm a completely helpless child, then mislead investigators about what happened. The investigation shows that, for months, the defendant conducted meticulous research on how certain substances harm children. She then allegedly acted on her findings. My office will never stop working to hold individuals accountable who knowingly put the lives of others, especially vulnerable children, at risk."

The press release by the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office mentioned that from February 2023 to June 2023, Aleisia Owens frequently searched for information on household products that could lead to serious harm or death to a child, including water beads, batteries, and nail polish. The searches included phrases such as "beauty products that are poisonous to kids" and "medications leading to cause accidental poisoning deaths in children."

WPXI reported that Aleisia Owens also conducted searches on how to get through a polygraph test.

Aleisia Owens was denied bail

The New Castle Police Department were the initial investigators in the death of Iris Alfera, and the Lawrence County District Attorney's Office referred the case to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office for prosecution. The New Castle Police Department Chief, Robert Salem, said:

"The death of Iris Alfera has brought pain, sadness, and anger to our community. The New Castle City Police Department has worked tirelessly on this case with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General to bring the person responsible to justice. I am extremely proud of the officers, detectives, and agents who were involved in investigating this complex case and arresting the person who was responsible for the child's death."

The press release by the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office stated that Aleisia Owens was denied bail due to the homicide charges.

Following the death of Iris Alfera, a GoFundMe fundraiser campaign was set up with a goal of $20,000, whose donations would help modify visitation laws and educate against child abuse. At the time of this writing, over $17,500 has been raised.