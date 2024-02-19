What did Alexei Navalny's wife say about Vladimir Putin? Yulia Navalnaya accuses Russian President of killing husband 

In a recent nine-minute video published on social media, Alexei Navalny's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of killing her husband. In the video, she could be heard saying,

"I shouldn't have been in this place, I shouldn't be recording this video. There should have been another person in my place. But that person was killed by Vladimir Putin."

Yulia Navalnaya also said that by killing her husband, Putin also "killed half of me, half of my heart and my soul."

On February 17, Russian authorities confirmed the death of political activist Alexei Navalny of Sudden Death Syndrome (SDS) caused by natural causes. However, Yulia and diplomats around the world believe that Putin organized Alexei's death.

After releasing the video, Yulia Navalnaya met EU chiefs in Brussels on February 19 to warn them against striking any deals with Putin.

Yulia Navalnaya asks Russian citizens to rally behind her

In the nine-minute video, Yulia Navalnaya called on Russian citizens to rally behind her and support her as she continues Alexei Navalny's work:

"I will continue Alexei Navalny's work... I want to live in a free Russia, I want to build a free Russia. I call on you to stand with me. To share not only grief and endless pain... I ask you to share with me the rage. The fury, anger, hatred for those who dare to kill our future.

Yulia also mentioned that Navalny's family will have to wait for another two weeks to get access to his body. She claimed that the Russian authorities were hiding his body and waiting for traces of the nerve agent novichok to disappear from it before sending it to the family.

Navalny's spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, claimed that the authorities are conducting some kind of medical examination and will not release the body for another 14 days.

In the video, Yulia can also be heard saying:

"Putin took away the most precious I had in my life - my most dear and the most loved man. But Putin also took Navalny away from you, somewhere in a (penal) colony in the Far North, beyond the Arctic Circle, in eternal winter."

Alexei Navalny is reportedly known to have fallen unconscious and died on February 16 after taking a walk at the Polar Wolf penal colony, where he was serving a 30-year prison sentence.

A paramedic in the Salekhard ambulance service told Russian opposition media, Novaya Gazeta Europe, that there were bruises on the late leader's chest and head when he was brought into the hospital.

"They drove into the morgue, brought him in, and then stationed two policemen in front of the door. They might as well have put up a sign saying, 'Something mysterious is going on here!'"

The paramedic said that whoever saw the dead leader described that there were bruises on his chest, and that kind of bruises come from indirect cardiac massage.