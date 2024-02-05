What is Alexis Roderick's age? All about Billy Joel's wife and children as he delivers first Grammy performance in 30 years

Billy Joel took to the Grammy stage for the first time in 30 years as he debuted his new song Turn the Lights Back On at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. This was the first music release from the Piano Man hitmaker in 17 years.

The soulful singer serenaded the crown with this romantic ballad as a live orchestra accompanied him. The song, which spoke of the reunion of a flawed relationship, was released on February 1. Speaking to an interviewer ahead of his performance, Joel said:

“A lot of people have asked me, ‘Why’d you stop writing?’ Because I didn’t want to. Some people, maybe they have a great time with it. I kind of suffer with songwriting.”

The 74-year-old singer was joined by his 41-year-old wife, Alexis Roderick, and their two daughters, Della Rose and Remy Anne, as the family walked down the Grammy red carpet.

Billy Joel's wife Alexis Roderick is a Long Island native who previously worked on Wall Street

According to a profile published in the New Yorker, Alexis Roderick was previously employed as a risk manager at Morgan Stanley on Wall Street when she and Billy Joel initially began dating. The two met at a restaurant in 2009 and exchanged numbers. Soon after dinner, Joel called Roderick and asked her to drive him home.

When the singer asked her if she wanted to hear some of his music, she declined, but Joel proceeded to play a song anyway.

"It was like he couldn't not be 'Billy Joel' at the moment," Roderick said.

The couple began dating a few months later and had a clandestine wedding at Joel's Long Island Oyster Bay estate on July 4, 2015. Roderick, who was pregnant at the time, gave birth to their first daughter, Della Rose, in August 2015. Speaking of his daughter to The Belfast Telegraph in 2017, Joel called her "a hoot."

"She’s a funny kid. She loves to laugh. I like to make her laugh," he said.

According to Today, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Remy Anne, in October 2017.

Alexis Roderick, who is Irish on her mother's side, is Billy Joel's fourth wife. In an interview with Billboard in 2019, Billy Joel explained that his new marriage was partly why he quit touring.

"This is my fourth marriage now. It's not good for a relationship to be gone for that long. So I became a homey," he said.

Joel and his second wife, model Christie Brinkley, also have a daughter, Alexa Ray, born in December 1985. The 38-year-old is also a singer, songwriter, and pianist, much like her father.

Billy Joel returns to music after a 17-year hiatus

According to People Magazine, Joel explained that he quit songwriting as it was often a "lonely" process and he "lost the fun" of making new music.

“I have this high bar that I set for myself. If I don't reach that bar, I beat myself up and I punch myself and I hate myself. So I stopped doing [music] because I got tired of feeling like that," he continued.

He credited Freddy Wexler, his songwriting partner, for reigniting his love for music and helping him with this new song.

According to Variety, Billy Joel has been nominated for 23 Grammy Awards and won six times. His last nomination was in 2002 for New York State of Mind for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals. As per The Daily Mail, his last solo performance at the Grammys was in 1994, when he performed The River of Dreams.