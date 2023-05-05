IN PHOTOS: Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens jet off to secret wedding destination

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' wedding festivities are far from over.

Starting with their engagement all the way through to Simone's epic bachelorette party, the couple isn't ready to wrap it up with just one wedding either. According to their recent Instagram posts, Biles and the NFL star are flying to a new location for another destination wedding.

Biles, who has already begun her celebrations, has been provinding real time updates via her social media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Image credit: Simone Biles' official IG (@simonebiles)

The first clip was solely focused on Owens, who was all smiles as they got into their vehicle.

"& we're off," Simone wrote.

The olympic gymnast and her beau were also seen sipping on champagne as they smiled for the camera. While they were apparently waiting for a few passports, the couple seems all geared up for the wedding ceremony. Only this time, they will be at an undisclosed international location.

Image credit: Simone Biles' official IG (@simonebiles)

Furthermore, they will be officiated by an uncle, who seemed to be having just as much fun as the happy couple:

"Uncle Paul aka gonna be the best officiant y'all have every seen," the Olympian added.

There were a few more shots added, including a closeup of Jonathan Owens against the clouds. Biles was enjoying some quality time with her close ones.

After months of prep, the couple tied the knot on April 22, 2023.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens relationship timeline: How did they meet?

The story began on a dating app, where the Olymic gold medalist took the first step and messaged first. She found the NFL safety to be "pretty cute".

"He would say I slid into his DMs," the gymnast said. "I saw him and I was like, 'Oh, he's pretty cute', so I said 'Hi' ... and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later."

The newlyweds got engaged last year:

Biles shared photos from her stunning proposal.

"THE EASIEST YES," she wrote.

Despite her health issues, Biles has continued to focus on herself and has tried to spread joy through her social media account.

Right before their wedding, the couple secured their wedding license. Making a day out of the task, they shared multiple photos:

Image credit: Simone Biles IG (@simonebiles)

With a second wedding ceremony, one can expect more photos and posts from the delightful couple.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes