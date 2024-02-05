What did Allison Schardin do? 38-year-old Blaine woman accused of assaulting 15-year-old hockey teammates at hotel 

A 38-year-old Blaine woman Allison Schardin is facing charges for alleged s*xual misconduct on two 15-year-old youth hockey players. The incident in question occurred on January 14 at a hotel in Roseville.

Police were informed of the alleged assault on January 22. Schardin was arrested on Thursday, February 1, and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. She is facing third- and fourth-degree criminal s*xual conduct charges.

Allison Schardin allegedly assaulted the two teens while a third watched

The criminal complaint says Allison Schardin was in a hotel hot tub with the two boys on January 14. She reportedly discussed her marital problems with the teens.

After the boys went back to their hotel room, the 38-year-old allegedly messaged one of them on Snapchat. She reportedly spoke about having an argument with her husband and asked the teen if she could go to their room.

Once Allison Schardin, a mother of two, arrived at the boys’ room, she allegedly told them how they were of an age where they could be passed off as her children. She then eventually ventured into s*xual topics, the complaint claims. Schardin allegedly asked the boys if they were s*xually active and if it was frequent, and got into the bed with two of the teens.

The 38-year-old then allegedly began performing s*xual acts on the boys while a third teen watched. Allison Schardin also asked them to carry out s*xual acts on her. The 15-year-olds told the police they felt pressured and eventually asked Schardin to leave.

Schardin later showed up unannounced to one of their games and even continued to text the boys after they returned to Colorado. She allegedly told them not to get in touch with the police.

After Allison Schardin was arrested last week, she told investigators about making casual conversation with the 15-year-olds around the pool. She also admitted to kissing and engaging in s*xual activities with the two boys. The mother of two told police she asked the teens for a c*ndom, but claimed she was not going to proceed further.

As per Schardin's LinkedIn profile, she currently works as a server at the Louis Ristorante & Bar in Minnesota.

Similar incident of Iowa teacher arrested for s*xual misconduct with 14-year-old student

Cassidy Kraus, a 24-year-old school teacher from Iowa was arrested in October of last year after a joint investigation by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office and the Manning Police Department. The Carol County Sheriff’s Office said in the complaint:

“It is alleged that while employed as a teacher at the IKM Manning School, Kraus engaged in multiple s*xually oriented acts with three different students, the youngest of which being 13.”

She was accused of sending indecent material to one of the students between January and May of 2022. Cassidy Kraus sent obscene material to the other two students in 2023 between January and June, right before her marriage on July 1.

As per court records, the 24-year-old's husband filed for divorce in August. Kraus pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree s*xual abuse, two counts of lascivious acts with a child, and three counts of dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials to minors.

The Carroll County District Court judge announced her sentencing to take place on March 11.