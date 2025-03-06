What did Amber Rose say about Joseline Hernandez? Latter responds to s*xual advances, bullying allegations

Amber Rose finally opened up about her feud with Joseline Hernandez. During her latest visit to podcast Club Shay Shay on March 5, the mother of two was questioned about the Puerto Rican Princess. Host Shannon Sharpe wondered if the women had "made up" after their altercation on the BET reality show College Hill.

To this, Rose answered:

“No. F*ck that bi*ch. Forever. F*ck her.

She continued by referring to Hernandez as a "dumb, stupid cu*t," saying:

“She’s an ignorant bi*ch and I don’t think about her. I just don’t like her. There’s no reason to forgive her.”

According to the former reality TV star, Hernandez was allegedly "trying to have s*x" with her while the show was being produced. According to Hot New Hiphop's March 5 story, Amber Rose and Hernandez's feud began in 2023 when their relationship soured during the production of a College Hill: Celebrity Edition episode.

News of the incident between the two women at the time went viral very quickly. Back then, Amber made it apparent that she didn't like some of Hernandez's comments regarding her race, which reportedly led to the altercation. However, it was not just that, as the latter reportedly tried to get physical with the former.

Amber Rose opened up about her feud with Joseline Hernandez

Amber Rose recently stated on Club Shay Shay that she has no intention of getting back together with Joseline Hernandez after their 2023 altercation. Amber disclosed that the Hernandez's alleged s*xual advances towards her were the cause of their fued.

Amber Rose further claimed that Joseline made an offer to have s*x with her, when her husband Balistic Beats was around. Rose further asserted:

“The whole time I was on College Hill, she was in my ear. She was saying ‘just gimme a chance one time [and] if you cool with it, we can do it in front of my husband. But if not, it could just be me and you.'”

Rose then said that at first, she made an effort to politely decline Hernandez's offer as she responded:

“I’m flattered. It’s just not my thing.”

However, Hernandez was aware that Rose is heteros*xual, yet he still pursued her. Rose further claimed that Hernandez started bullying her and making racist comments after she was rejected.

Rose claimed that Hernandez made racist remarks like, "Why you talk white but you Black." She then went on:

“She has a history of violence. What? I’m gonna let you bully me and then beat me up? Are you dumb?”

Rose also mentioned that her parents were pleased with her for taking the lead. On the other hand, Joseline Hernandez told The Shade Room on March 5 in an exclusive statement that Amber Rose's claims are untrue.

Joseline further told the outlet:

“Anyone that gets involved in this story that is a lie will encounter consequences.”

Additionally, she also addressed Rose's claims on her Instagram story the same day and threatened to take legal action. She said:

“I’ve been a victim of s*xual abuse at a young age. I know how sacred a girl’s and a woman body is. I don’t condone any s*xual misconduct […] My lawyers are involved in this matter, but because I’m in disbelief I had to write this for my own mental health."

She further explained why she rejected any misconduct on her part:

“That never happened and it never will.”

As per the same Hot New Hiphop report, the feud intensified when Rose made some accusations in 2023. Hernandez's statement that she believed white people were unattractive caused the situation to explode.

Amber remembered that everyone turned to see her reaction because she was the only person of mixed race in the room during College Hill. Hernandez responded by telling her that she wasn't talking about her since she's Black.

