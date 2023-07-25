What did ASAP Bari and Ian Connor do? Allegations explored as ASAP Rocky 'Telephone Calls' lyrics diss goes viral 

ASAP Rocky is making headlines following his Rolling Loud Miami concert. The singer’s throwback Telephone Calls performance took fans by surprise as he unexpectedly dissed ASAP Bari and Ian Connor. Rihanna’s beau has since revealed that he did so because he forgot the lyrics of the song in question. Why the rapper decided to call out the duo will be explored in the following article.

Trigger Warning: This article contains details regarding s*xual assault. Reader's discretion is advised.

On Sunday, July 23, ASAP Rocky dissed Ian Connor and ASAP Bari while singing his 2016 single. In one of the verses which he sang while headlining the festival, he said:

“Call up your lord ASAP Bari, he a b***h/ And the young boy Ian Connor, he a b***h.”

The actual lyric of the song reads- Call the young Lord, ASAP Bari, he legit/ Money clean, young boy, Ian Connor off the s**t.

Since then, Ian Connor revealed online that he questioned ASAP Rocky about the unexpected lyrics change. While sharing their Instagram DM exchanges, the latter revealed that he forgot the lyrics to his song, which resulted in him making his own lines on the spot. In the text messages, Ian Connor can be seen asking ASAP Rocky- “f**k this about?” The soon to be father of two says:

“Bout nuttin, u prolly wont believe me lol, word to tho, can’t blame u if u don’t”

Rocky then says:

“They runnin wit dat, , I jabbed @ bruh and 4got the lyrics mid sentence, listen closely, “ he da s**t”

“Don’t feed into that yung, no plea coppin but u know u good in my book we ain’t on dat type of time”

In another Instagram story Connor warns other artists to not include his name in song lyrics by comparing the situation to Lil Durk and India Royale’s relationship. Connor says:

“Don’t put my name in no songs from this point. Y’all n****s is not Lil Durk and I’m not India.”

Why did ASAP Rocky diss Ian Connor and ASAP Bari?

Ian Connor has been accused of s*xually assaulting several women in the past including Jenni Stampley, Taryn Williams, Malika Anderson and Khadiata Diallo. In 2016, it was also reported that he got punched by ASAP Bari when the latter confronted him about the allegations.

In 2019, ASAP Bari himself faced the same allegations and also pled guilty to one count of s*xual assault in London. This comes after a video of him assaulting a nude woman came to light. Since then, he was removed from being the co-founder of the fashion label VLONE.

It appears as if Rocky dissed the two for the aforementioned reasons. However, it remains unconfirmed.

As ASAP Rocky continued to go viral for his changed Telephone Calls lyrics, he took to social media to seemingly clarify that he has no beef with the two. Under a No Jumper social media post which reported on the changed lyrics, he stated that “THEM MY BRUDDAS”

Speaking about Connor, he had also said in the past- “That’s my little brother. F**k what the world gotta say. You feel what I’m saying? He’s a young visionary.”

It seems as if fans will never know the truth behind the lyrics change. Not only did Connor and Bari get dissed at during ASAP Rocky’s performance, Travis Scott was also not left astray.