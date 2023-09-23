"What they did was assault": Salmen High School locker room video sparks outrage online 

The internet is outraged after learning that a Salmen High School football player was bullied in the locker room. Videos of an unidentified student being manhandled by his peers have gone viral online. The family of the victim is now demanding that the bullies face the consequences of their actions. Meanwhile, the educational institution has announced that they are investigating the incident.

The incident occurred at St. Tammany Parish public school. In a video obtained by news outlet WWLTV, members of the Salmen football team can be seen pinning a smaller player to the wall. The video proceeds to show larger athletes thrusting their hips against the victim while others hold him in place. All the students in the video were clothed and were passing the victim amongst each other. At one point, somebody was heard saying- "I want some of that."

The victim’s grandmother was interviewed after the incident occurred. She revealed to WWLTV that an upperclassman sent the video to her. The family member who wished to be anonymous also revealed that the football coach seemed to not care about the bullying that was occurring in his team. The grandmother said:

“We showed them the text messages that was being sent saying that he was next. The coach told us that they playing, and I guess he don’t see nothing wrong with it.”

The grandmother also said:

“He called me and said he was scared to go to practice. I asked him why, he sent me the video, and when I looked at the video, I was like, “wow.””

The grandmother also revealed in the interview that the victim was told by the bullies that if he did not cooperate with them, he would not get a chance to play on the field.

Netizens shocked by Salmen High School bullying incident

Internet users were disturbed after hearing about the bullying that was taking place. Many pointed fingers at the football coach for not taking the incident seriously. Many hoped that the bullies would be reprimanded for their actions. Some also expressed disappointment in the bullies’ parents. A few comments online read:

After news of the bullying started to gain traction, St. Tammany Parish public school released a statement announcing that they were investigating the matter. Superintendent Frank Jabbia also said:

“The administration investigated this matter thoroughly and the proper disciplinary measures were taken with all involved. We are examining locker room procedures and protocol to ensure that something like this doesn’t happen again.”

It was revealed that the bullies received “Group 3” discipline which would mean that the disciplinary actions could range from a loss of privileges to expulsion, as per the student handbook.

It was also revealed that the Slidell Police were involved in the investigation of the incident.

The grandmother also said in an interview that her grandson had quit the football team.