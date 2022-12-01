What is audio day on Spotify? Reason behind missed feature revealed as netizens express disappointment

Spotify Wrapped is an exciting feature for those who actively use the music streaming app. The feature was launched this year on Wednesday, November 30, to give listeners insight into their annual musical data.

While the app does collect a lot of useful information about your listening habits, some fans are upset that they can't use the "audio day" feature.

Spotify @Spotify Update your Spotify app to get yours. Who is on your Top 5? #SpotifyWrapped is hereUpdate your Spotify app to get yours. Who is on your Top 5? spotify.link/spotifywrapped… #SpotifyWrapped is here 🎶 Update your Spotify app to get yours. Who is on your Top 5? spotify.link/spotifywrapped… https://t.co/tymL34iK7E

In addition to your most-listened-to artist, song, album, and podcast, as well as the total minutes you've spent listening on the app, this year's Wrap also includes a personalized Myers-Briggs-type "listening" personality and messages from your favorite artists.

Though Spotify's Audio Day is popular, it is inaccessible to some listeners

Audio Day is an interactive story that shows listeners how their music tastes change throughout the day. According to Spotify, this function "estimates the mood or emotion based on the music listened to at different times of the day." Spotify stated in their press release:

"An interactive story that gives you a peek into how your music taste evolved throughout the day, Audio Day showcases the niche moods and aesthetic descriptors of the music you listened to during morning, midday, and evening time periods."

Audio day can be found on your app if eligible (image via Spotify)

However, there have been many complaints from people saying that they did not get that data despite scrolling through their Wrapped 2022 slideshow. These users complained that while they were able to learn about their favorite genres and artists, they did not come across the audio day feature.

Saturn @saturn_dumb_ Spotify didn't give me an audio day tab worst day ever :( Spotify didn't give me an audio day tab worst day ever :(

Yvette @sagettaries My Spotify Wrapped does not have the Your Audio Day slide is actually my 13th reason My Spotify Wrapped does not have the Your Audio Day slide is actually my 13th reason

raesun @aphroditekji my spotify wrapped didn't have an audio day section EXPLAIN @Spotify my spotify wrapped didn't have an audio day section EXPLAIN @Spotify https://t.co/OWccyWhxkJ

myla⁷ 👒 ittoxiao enjoyer @Iucidsuga my spotify wrapped doesnt have the my audio day slide my spotify wrapped doesnt have the my audio day slide https://t.co/rfnzZKjrpE

kayla ❦ @_CRIMSONMASK just realized i didn’t get a “my audio day” slide on spotify wrapped 🧍🏽‍♀️ just realized i didn’t get a “my audio day” slide on spotify wrapped 🧍🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/R96I8PMtVS

Sabrina Josephson @sabz_josephson the fact that i thought I was having a good day when Spotify Wrapped came out but now I know I don't have the "my audio day" slide and my day is ruined the fact that i thought I was having a good day when Spotify Wrapped came out but now I know I don't have the "my audio day" slide and my day is ruined

Why don't you have the audio day feature?

Spotify has answered that question for us. There are requirements that must be met before you can receive your customized mood board. To be eligible, one needs to have:

At least one descriptor in each part of the day

A max of two overlapping descriptors

At least two unique descriptors across all day parts

Another amazing feature available on the app (Image via the app)

This suggests that there may be a lack of content consumption at various times of the day among different listeners. Some listeners listen on their way to and from work and even during the workday, while others listen only when they are engaged in specific activities, such as working out.

Those who fall into the second group probably won't be able to take advantage of Spotify's audio day because they won't have enough listening data to be converted into a cute mood board.

Other fascinating features available on the app include the Myer-Briggs listening personality, which categorizes your style into one of sixteen personalities on the scale like Deep Diver, The Replayer, The Adventurer, or the Fanclubber. Spotify launched the artist message feature last year, collaborating with only 100 of them at the time, and increasing the number to 40,000 this year.

You can view your own Wrapped 2022 on the app's latest version, i.e., version 8.7.78.

Poll : 0 votes