Spotify Instafest: Steps to create your own fake music festival lineup revealed

Ahead of the official release of Spotify Wrapped 2022, streamers can get a preview of their top artists with Instafest. The website was developed by Anshay Saboo, a student from the University of Southern California.

It’s a graphic generator that creates personalized music festival lineups for users based on their most-streamed artists on Spotify. Instafest breaks down users’ most listened-to artists over the last six months or the entire year. They can choose a background photo – LA Twilight, Malibu Sunrise, or Mojave Dusk.

It’s not a real festival of course.

The goal is to simulate a lineup announcement of artists that users would like to see at their ideal music festivals such as Coachella or Lollapalooza. Instafest creates a three-day music fest lineup for each streamer. The end results can also be customized if you feel like some of your favorite artists aren’t included in the list.

Instafest is similar to the Spotify Pie charts that emerged back in June 2022. Just like the pie charts gave a color-coded overview of everyone’s listening habits, Instafest gives an overview of one’s favorite artists on Spotify.

Once the lineup is made using Instafest, users can share it on their Instagram stories and other socials.

How to create Spotify Instafest lineup?

Users don’t need a premium account to access Instafest. Anyone with a Spotify account can make their festival lineup. The website designs the lineup based on users’ listening data spanning over the last few months.

If one has signed up on the streaming app for only a week, they won’t be able to create their Instafest lineup.

👑 n @parkerssweb I DID THE INSTAFEST FOR THE LAST 4 WEEKS IM CRYING I DID THE INSTAFEST FOR THE LAST 4 WEEKS IM CRYING https://t.co/nWIIGbul8S

If a user is not a frequent streamer, they may not get a lineup of three days like others since they’ll have a few artists to choose from. So, one must have an account that’s been in use for at least six months or a year.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to join the fun:

One can join Instafest from either their PC or smartphone.

Step 1: Visit www.instafest.app on your browser. Click on “Sign in with Spotify”.

Step 2: Enter your login credentials for the streaming app. Select Login.

Step 3: Go through the privacy information once and click on Agree.

Step 4: The personalized lineup will be displayed.

There’s a ‘Basic Score’ given under the lineup. Clicking on it will give users an idea of what it is.

The Basic Score shows a rating of between 0-100. A low score would mean that there are more niche artists at the festival, while with a high score, the festival features mostly popular artists.

One can also decide whether or not to share the Basic Score with the lineup. In the customization menu, click on the ’Show my Basic Score’ option to include it in the festival lineup.

Step 5: Once the result has been generated, there’s a 'Customize' section below. One can choose between including their top artists from either the last four weeks or last six months or all-time.

As mentioned earlier, a background appearance can be chosen from the three given options – Malibu Sunrise, LA Twilight, and Mojave Dusk.

The user’s Spotify username will be under the “Name your festival” option followed by the term ‘fest’ with no space in-between. It can be edited according to one’s preference. The username can also be hidden by clicking on the option below.

Step 6: Click on the "Save and Share" option under the festival graphic.

If a user only wants to save the image to their camera roll, they can click on "Download." Select the "Share" option to share the image on socials such as Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

