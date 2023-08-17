What did Bama Morgan say on RushTok? Influencer amasses fan following after sharing 'miserable' sorority recruitment experience

A popular TikTok user named Bama Morgan has been garnering massive attention online after she recently shared her experience of challenges at University of Alabama, which is known as Bama Rush.

For those unaware, the University of Alabama gives various challenges to the potential new members who are seeking admission in the university. In the challenges round, the potential students are vetted carefully and few of them get shortlisted for admission in the instituition.

In the viral vlogs, Bama Morgan shared her day-to-day Rush experience. A week ago, she shared a video from her dorm. At that time, she had a Rush bag with her that had just a pen in it. While sharing the video, she asked her followers to send help.

Moreover, she said that the people who are seen smiling after going through the Rush challenge are crazy. As she shared the videos, they quickly went viral and several people reacted to it. Since then, internet users have been hailing Morgan as they shared how they need more of such honest experiences from students like her.

Bama Morgan shared several videos about her Rush experience and said that people who went for Bama Rush need help

Bama Morgan gave insight into what happened during the Bama Rush. The TikTok user also said that people who were posting videos while smiling after are crazy. Morgan said:

"Get them help, because they need it."

She also mentioned that day 3 of Rush challenge was not over yet, but it was very hot and she felt nasty. She further said that she just wanted to go to bed. Morgan further elaborated on her experiences by noting how earlier, she used to laugh about girls who would drop halfway on the first day of Rush, but now she understood why those girls quit.

Morgan added:

"You guys are all justified. Justice for those girls, because they knew what was up, they knew what they were doing when they quit."

Bama Morgan's Rush videos went viral as internet users said they need more such honest reviews

Following Morgan's sharing of her videos about her Rush experiences, it instantly got viral as several internet users widely reacted to it. A social media user, @sheresebianca, reacted to Morgan's videos and said that she is currently her favorite TikToker. Others reacted by saying that Morgan is "precious" and her content is top-notch.

On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, Morgan reacted to people's reactions on her videos and said that she is overwhelmed by the attention that she is currently getting. The TikTok user also shared that she is grateful to everyone for that.