What is Ben Wintle's age? All about Iza Calzado's husband as Filipino actress is set to welcome first child

Filipino actress Iza Calzado and her husband, Ben Wintle, both 40, are expecting their first child. On Friday, August 12, the actress shared an Instagram photo of herself smilingly cradling her growing baby bump. A caption accompanied the image:

"They say life begins at 40. So I had all these big plans for my for 40th year on Earth as it also coincides with my 20th year in the industry. I already completed a few of the exciting projects lined up for me and there were a few dream projects in the pipeline. I was ready to usher in this new chapter in my life."

In the caption, Calzado further stated that she was not planning to have a baby right away, but that she knew it had to happen and that she had surrendered herself to whatever God had in store for her. The actress continued,

"I humbly accept this new chapter of my life with a heart filled with gratitude, casting all my fears and worries aside and simply trusting in the divine timing and wisdom of life."

Calzado spoke about her baby, saying that she knows that the baby will take her to greater heights in ways she cannot imagine. She concluded by saying that the baby gave her reason, purpose, and direction in life and called it a great miracle and her guiding light.

She shared two more posts on her Instagram profile, one of which also featured her husband, Ben Wintle. The pair have been together since 2017.

About Iza Calzado's husband: Age, career, and more

Although his date of birth remains unknown, Ben Wintle is 40 years old. His father was British, while his mother was Filipina, and he grew up in Hong Kong.

Wintle finished his graduation in the United Kingdom and returned to Hong Kong and China. He speaks Mandarin fluently and enjoys reading books such as John Wood's Leaving Microsoft to Change the World and the Dalai Lama's The Art of Happiness.

Ben is the founder and CEO of Booky, an app that helps people find restaurants and other places, as well as reserve tables and make appointments. Booky was inspired by his relationship with Iza, as the two frequently struggled to find a place to eat.

Ben Wintle and Iza Calzado got engaged in 2017 after dating for five years. They announced the news on their respective Instagram accounts and tied the knot the following year.

In brief, about Iza Calzado

Iza Calzado has appeared in several Filipino movies and TV shows (Image via missizacalzado/Instagram)

Iza Calzado is well-known for her performances in Filipino horror films and is currently one of the most successful actresses in the film industry.

The 40-year-old is famous for her appearance in the fantasy drama television series Encantadia and was a former homegrown artist of the GMA Network for ten years. She has appeared in commercially successful films like Starting Over Again, Ouija, Moments of Love, and more.

Calzado has received several accolades at the Cinemalaya Film Festival Awards, Golden Screen Awards, PMPC Star Awards, MMFF Awards, Gawad Urian Awards, and FAMAS Awards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora