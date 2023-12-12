What is Blepharoplasty? Amanda Bynes reveals details of eyelid surgery amid her new look for podcast launch

Popular actress, Amanda Bynes recently released the first episode of her new podcast, Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast. However, the actress left the masses stunned when she revealed a particular surgery, called Blepharoplasty. Amanda Bynes talked about how she looks different, which is because of the surgery on her eyelids.

Details are explored about blepharoplasty as Amanda opens up about going under the knife. (Image via Twitter)

She went on to explain how the surgery removed the skinfolds around the corners of her eyes. Calling it “the greatest thing” she could have ever done, Amanda Bynes said:

"So I saw a couple of stories online that say I have a new look. I don't have those skinfolds anymore. It was one of the best things I could ever have done for my self-confidence and it made me feel a lot better in my skin. I feel a lot better about myself now and I'm so glad I had the surgery. It was one of the greatest things I could have ever done."

As per Cleveland Clinic, Blepharoplasty is the procedure through which one can change the appearance of the eyes. From tired eyes to drooping eyes, it generally removes the skin folds to frame the eye shape better, resulting in enhanced features of the face. The website calls the safe if done by an expert doctor or surgeon.

Expand Tweet

Blepharoplasty does not remove dark circles, crow’s feet or wrinkles: Details about the procedure explored as Amanda Bynes opens up about going under the knife

As Amanda Bynes opened up about her recent surgery and stated how she went under the knife to enhance the look of her eyes, many wondered what the surgery is about, and how it helps the one undergoing it.

While the surgery that Amanda Bynes underwent does not help with conditions like dark circles, crow’s feet and even wrinkles, it just targets the fatty muscles around the eyes, to shape them better. As per Cleveland Clinic, the procedure can reduce bagginess, making the eyes look fuller and bigger.

The website states:

“As skin ages, it gradually loses its elasticity. A lack of elasticity, combined with the relentless pull of gravity, causes excessive skin to collect in your upper and lower eyelids. Blepharoplasty often means removing excess skin, muscle and underlying fatty tissue. But sometimes providers can reposition tissues rather than remove them."

Expand Tweet

The procedure can be done on both, the upper lids and lower lids. At the same time, though it is a surgical cosmetic procedure, many times doctors recommend it to people who wish to improve their field of vision, as at the time, the bagginess of the upper lids can obstruct their view.

The website also states that people who are at least 30 years old should only be the ones getting this procedure done. One needs to be careful if they have conditions like glaucoma, detached retina, thyroid issues, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease or even diabetes.

While the procedure takes about an hour, the patient does have to undergo some precautions before and after the surgery.

While most experts consider Blepharoplasty considerably safe, it does have some risks of bleeding, infections, scarring, dry eyes, etc. However, after Amanda Bynes opened up about her surgery, social media users have been pouring in their reactions, as people were shocked to see the change in her appearance.