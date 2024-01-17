What did Brett Gelman say about Noah Schnapp’s recent apology video? Stranger Things co-star sparks outrage online for remarks on Zionism

Brett Gelman is supporting Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp and endorsing his video regarding the Israel-Palestine issue. During an open interview with TMZ at Los Angeles International Airport, Gelman opened up about Schnapp's video and said there was no need for an apology.

Moreover, he also declared that he agreed with Schnapp's comment on Hamas and that anyone failing to support Israel could be a sign of antisemitism.

As per the X post by @PopBase, he went on to say that he agreed with Noah labeling Hamas a terrorist group and that he loved the widely shared pictures of Noah sporting stickers that said "Zionism is s*xy."

However, Gelman justified that while he supports Israel's right to self-defense, he does not accept all Israeli government policies. He stressed Hamas' accountability while opposing the deaths of innocent Palestinians.

The X post that garnered netizen's reaction (Image via X / @PopBase)

Nevertheless, once the news was uploaded on X (formerly known as Twitter), it sparked outrage among the netizens. They took to the comment section of the post to criticize Brett Gelman.

Netizens bash Brett Gelman for his recent remarks on Zionism

Netizens criticized Brett Gelman for supporting Zionism (Image via Facebook / Go On / Instagram / noahschnapp)

Noah Schnapp uploaded a TikTok video in which he was seen handing out stickers bearing statements such as "Hamas is ISIS" and "Zionism is s*xy.” However, once netizens bashed him for that, he uploaded another video apologizing for his actions.

Nevertheless, Brett Gelman recently defended Schnapp after the video. During an interview with TMZ, Gelman said that Schnapp's opinions regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict did not necessitate an apology.

Gelman further clarified that,

"Zionism is the belief that Israel should exist and that's s*xy to me too."

He further added,

"Do I know the ins and outs of that military operation? No, I don't know. I'm not in the military, and I'm not in those rooms. So, I hope that there is nothing that is being done that isn't necessary”.

Brett Gelman then claimed that Israel has the right to defend itself from Hamas attacks. In the same video, he also claimed that he has recently visited Israel and that Hamas is still launching rockets. He also alleged that Hamas employs civilians as human shields.

Gelman also claimed to have not seen Schnapp's most recent apologetic video, but he did mention that the young actor strongly emphasized harmony, optimism, and peace. He said,

"I'm against the deaths of Palestinians who are innocent."

Furthermore, in the same video, he also claimed,

"I'm not for the death of innocent Palestinians at all. My heart goes out to them and their families. But, at the same time, I don't know why no one is placing their deaths on the responsibility of Hamas. Everybody wants peace. No one wants war."

On the other hand, once the interview and Brett Gelman's comments were made public by the X user, Pop Base, in a post, netizens flooded the comment section to condemn the actor for his remarks and views on Zionism.

Netizens bash Gelman for his recent view on Zionism (Image via X / @So__JoyBoy)

Netizens bash Gelman for his recent view on Zionism (Image via X / @BAEM0NPINK)

Netizens bash Gelman for his recent view on Zionism (Image via X / @whotfisjovana)

Netizens bash Gelman for his recent view on Zionism (Image via X / @repmiIas)

Netizens bash Gelman for his recent view on Zionism (Image via X / @itgirlposts)

Netizens bash Gelman for his recent view on Zionism (Image via X / @ThePopsLit)

Netizens bash Gelman for his recent view on Zionism (Image via X / @etherealzoey)

Netizens bash Gelman for his recent view on Zionism (Image via X / @Popmvsics)

Netizens bash Gelman for his recent view on Zionism (Image via X / @hussi_maraj)

Netizens bash Gelman for his recent view on Zionism (Image via X / @Ochiagha_)

Brett Gelman played the character of Murray Bauman in the Netflix original series Stranger Things. He was in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th season of the show. On the other hand, Noah Schnapp has been starring in Stranger Things since 2016.