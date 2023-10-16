What can fans expect in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2? We asked the cast (Exclusive)

AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 is titled, The Book of Carol. And just like the name suggests, it will feature the return of Melissa McBride to the series, this time as a series regular.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 also marks McBride joining the show as an Executive Producer. In an exclusive interview with SK POP, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi (Laurent) and Eriq Ebouaney (Fallou) discussed a variety of subjects about Season 1.

As one would expect, the two were tight-lipped about The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2. That said, both confirmed that, in their opinion, it will be very good.

Disclaimer: Major spoilers ahead for the season 1 finale.

Eriq Ebouaney and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi are excited to work with Melissa McBride in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2

Both cast members seemed stoked about potentially working with Melissa McBride in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2. Scigliuzzi gushed about her appearance in the season finale:

"I was excited about it, you know. A new person from The Walking Dead. The original series coming into the show. And she’s really good. She’s really, really good. And I think I was mostly excited. To work with her, I mean I can’t wait."

Carol and Daryl are many miles away from each other at the time that Season 1 concludes. Ebouaney hopes that the two characters meet at some point in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 or beyond:

"It’s a strong character. I mean her part is a strong character. They are close friends. Hopefully, they will meet each other again. You never know. But I don’t know. I don’t know anything but she’s a super woman. I’m looking forward to seeing it. Wait and see. You’ll be blown away."

He added:

"I think she is a bad*ss. And she will be a bad*ss more and more for the following episodes."

Scigliuzzi echoed the sentiment:

"Yeah, I’d say that too."

There is a point where Laurent almost seems to hypnotize Romain Levi (Codron). We asked the 12-year-old star who plays him to shed some light on the same. He said:

"We’re not sure yet. We’re definitely going to find out soon, maybe. But I think it had an impact on Codron the character."

As for what fans can expect in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2, he had a very concise answer:

"You’re going to like it."

Ebouaney seemed to be almost bursting with excitement as he previewed Season 2:

"Wait and see. You’ll be blown away. Season 2 is coming."

SK POP also asked Scigliuzzi what he felt when he learned that Quinn (Adam Nagaitis) was Laurent's father. Like most fans, he was absolutely stunned:

"I didn’t expect that. I really didn’t. I thought he was going to be this character that knows Isabelle through simple coincidence. But no, he’s really Laurent’s father. And I mean Laurent wasn’t really sure at the point. He didn’t seem shocked but I’m sure…100%...he was."

Stay tuned to SK POP for news about The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 as it develops. Do you think Daryl and Carol will meet in the second season following the exciting finale? Let us know in the comments.