What did Cedric Dixon do? St. Louis man sentenced to 10 years in prison for 2023 crash that killed four people

35-year-old Cedric Dixon, a man from St. Louis, received a ten-year jail sentence for his involvement in a fatal crash that resulted in the deaths of four individuals. According to FOX News, Dixon agreed to a plea deal, leading to the dismissal of some charges against him. The sentencing hearing took place on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Dixon's driver's license had been revoked at the time of the crash. Additionally, he fled the scene immediately following the incident but later turned himself in, as per court records. Apart from the four fatalities, four others sustained injuries in the crash.

St. Louis man Cedric Dixon sentenced to ten years after plea deal

On February 26, 2023, a deadly crash occurred around 2 am local time at Forest Park Parkway and South Grand near SLU’s campus. The driver, later identified as Cedric Dixon, was driving a Chevy Impala and attempted to bypass stopped traffic while traveling south on Grand.

Dixon then veered into the northbound lanes and ran a red light on S. Grand, resulting in a collision with a Chevy Tahoe. The impact caused the Tahoe to crash into the bridge guardrail and plummet off the bridge, landing upside down at Forest Park Parkway.

Following the incident, Cedric faced charges including four counts of involuntary manslaughter, eight counts of armed criminal action, four counts of assault, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. As a part of a plea deal, the armed criminal action assault was dropped by the prosecutors. He received a sentence of ten years in prison on Thursday after pleading guilty.

Dixon was associated with multiple traffic violations before 2023 crash

The Chevy Tahoe involved in the crash, driven by Cedric Dixon, carried eight occupants. While four of them died, four received grave injuries but survived. The deceased victims have been identified as Anthony Robinson, 19, Richard Boyd, 19, Bryanna Dentman-Johnson, 18, and Corntrail McKinley, 20. All four victims were declared dead on the scene.

According to a probable cause statement reported by First Alert 4, Dixon was accused of getting the license plates of his vehicle before fleeing the crash site. During the investigation, authorities discovered a lengthy list of driving offenses in Illinois and Missouri associated with Cedric Dixon. Nick Desideri, communications director for St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, previously sent a statement to News 4, in which he mentioned,

"St. Louis mourns the loss of four young lives, and we are praying for those still in critical condition following this morning’s horrible crash at Forest Park and South Grand."

In January 2022, Dixon reportedly had his license revoked due to multiple traffic violations, including driving with a suspended license and overspeeding. St. Louis Post-Dispatch published an article according to which his license has been revoked several times since 2011.