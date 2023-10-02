What did Chance Perdomo do? Incel Twitter likes controversy explained as Gen V star faces cancelation online

Actor Chance Perdomo seems to be trending for the wrong reasons. The Gen V star’s social media activity went viral on Reddit and led to his cancelation online. At the time of writing this article, the performer had not addressed the controversy.

Chance Perdomo became a fan-favorite after playing the character of Ambrose Spellman on Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series. Viewers were delighted to watch him portray an LGBTQ character on the show, and he has since garnered one million followers on Instagram.

Reddit user u/summercloudsadness shared a series of screenshots that showcased the 26-year old actor's “misogynistic, transphobic, racist incel” online preferences on the Fauxmoi Reddit forum.

Netizens then took to social media to express disappointment over the same.

Netizens enraged by Chance Perdomo's activity online

At the time of writing this article, the Reddit post had amassed over 3000 upvotes. The post shared screenshots of the controversial Instagram pages being following by Perdomo. A few including RedPillHub, Red Pill Elite, Unwokeism, Right wing savages, traditional masculitiy, Alpha, Omerga, and Sigma, Masculine Mindset, and William Escobar amongst others.

The After Everything actor had liked a Right Wing Savages Instagram post that read:

“If you think an 18 year old is too young to own a rifle; But a 16 year old is mature enough to vote; A 14 year old is enough to get an abortion without parental consent; And a 3 year old is mature enough to decide their own gender; Then you are the problem.”

Chance Perdomo also liked a post from the worth__fighting__for Instagram page that told followers that they should marry a woman who is focused on raising a family rather than someone who wishes to be independent.

Perdomo also liked a post from the turnmasculine Instagram page that showed the “signs of a high value woman.” These included:

“Doesn’t dress sl*tty Never drunk in public Maintains her body fat Appreciates normal men Eats clean 80% of the time”

The actor also seemed to like Andrew Tate and Johnny Depp. He had liked two tweets in favor of the two men. For those unversed, Tate is a controversial internet personality who raised eyebrows for allegedly human trafficking women. His misogynistic beliefs also seem to be the topic of debate online.

Johnny Depp became a vexed actor following his highly publicized legal battle against his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard. Chance Perdomo had liked a tweet that read:

“AH hired a PR team to talk for her on social media. JD has the whole World as his PR team.”

Chance Perdomo also showcased his alleged anti-vaccine stance by liking a tweet that read:

“Jimmy Kimmel: Health care is a right. Jimmy Kimmel: Unless you’re unvaccinated.”

Those who wish to view screenshots of the actor's internet activity can do so by viewing the aforementioned Reddit post.

Netizens react to Chance Perdomo’s social media activity

Internet users were disheartened to learn about the actor’s political beliefs. A few reactions to the latest controversy read:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Netizens now wait for the actor to address the latest scandal.