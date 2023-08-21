What charges is Gunplay facing? Rapper arrested after allegedly pointing rifle at wife Vonshae Taylor-Morales and baby

Florida rapper Gunplay was arrested on charges of battery and child abuse after he allegedly pointed a rifle at his wife holding the baby. The rapper was arrested in Miami and is also accused of domestic violence. Hot New Hip Hop reported that an argument took place between Gunplay and his wife, Vonshae Taylor-Morales after she asked him to be quiet while he was playing Xbox.

The wife said she didn’t want Gunplay to disturb their daughter while she was asleep. While the wife and daughter are both safe and sound, the wife spoke up on the matter and claimed that the rapper has a “drinking problem.” She said:

“My daughter's safety is my first priority. Unfortunately, Gunplay is back using and developed a very bad drinking problem. I’ve tried everything in my power to help him and love him. This is a demon he has to overcome on his own. At this point, I really believe it’s too late.”

As the rapper was arrested, the gun was also taken into custody by the police. The authorities have revealed that besides child abuse, domestic violence, and aggravated battery charges, the rapper is also facing false imprisonment charges, and the case has become serious for him because of his weapon, which was illegal and unauthorized.

Gunplay’s wife to file for divorce

Gunplay found himself in deep waters after he was arrested due to a complaint made by his wife. The wife claimed that he had been drinking a lot, due to which he became violent with her and their daughter, which led to the rapper pointing a rifle at the mother and daughter.

She also stated how she would be filing for divorce after this incident.

She mentioned that she had already taken a restraining order against the rapper.

“I have a restraining order, my daughter is in my custody, and I am filing for divorce. He will never get the chance to disrespect us again. Thank you all for the well wishes and prayers. This is a very traumatizing experience please keep me in your prayers,” she said.

Gunplay, whose real name is Richard Morales, was born in July 1979. The rapper was born and brought up in Texas and faced a lot of charges related to drugs during his teens, as he was involved in drug dealing. He was later introduced to rap, and from there, his journey and career in music began.

The rapper is known for hit albums like Port of Miami and Trilla. Furthermore, he is also known to have worked with other artists and celebrities like Lil Wayne and Pharell Williams. Richard, AKA Gunplay, rose to success after he signed a solo contract with Def Jam and released many mixtapes with Kendrick Lamar.

At the moment, the rapper is in the custody of the police, and authorities are yet to reveal more details about his case, trials, and bail. The rapper’s representatives have also not spoken up on the matter yet.