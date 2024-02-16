What are the charges against Summer Betts-Ramsey? 19-year-old accused of stabbing transgender teen 14 times at roller skating party in London

Summer Betts-Ramsey has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in public after she allegedly stabbed a transgender teen 14 times. As per Standard, Summer and the transgender teen were at the same roller-skating party. The victim was first attacked by a group of teens, who also bashed her using racial slurs.

After Summer Betts-Ramsey stabbed the transgender teen, she was rushed to the hospital. The police also reached the scene and took Summer to custody, where she admitted stabbing the victim.

The authorities also stated that a plea hearing is scheduled for March 12, and until then, Summer will remain in police custody.

Talking about the incident, Detective Nicola Hannant said:

“This was a shocking and violent attack and we continue to support the victim and her family as she recovers from her injuries. Since the incident occurred, we have been working tirelessly to identify those responsible and are making good progress with our investigation.”

The police have arrested 4 more people who might have been involved in the transgender stabbing incident: Details and reactions of the masses explored

As the police investigated the transgender stabbing incident, the authorities mentioned that they reached Masons Avenue in London around 7 PM and found the victim lying with a lot of blood. They later took Summer into custody, who cried and gave details about the incident.

Detective Nicola also stated that the police have arrested four more people who were speculated to be involved in the gruesome act. On the other hand, as soon as the news reached the realms of the internet, social media users were left concerned for the victim, and many also talked about the growing crime rate against the transgender community.

As an X user, @DailyLoud posted about the same on the platform; here is how the masses reacted:

Social media users left concerned as teen gets stabbed 14 times in a party in London: Reactions and more explored. (Image via @DailyLoud/ x)

While the transgender teen, who was stabbed more than a dozen times, has been discharged from the hospital, the authorities have stated that the teen is still recovering from the physical injuries and the trauma from the incident.

