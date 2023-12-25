What did Charleston White say about Cardi B? Rapper gets savagely trolled for revealing why he doesn't want to date her anymore

Charleston White made his way into the headlines after he posted a video where he talked about why he does not want to date Cardi B anymore. It all happened after a video started circulating on multiple platforms where Cardi can be seen dancing and showing her middle finger while saying “f*ck my baby daddy,” referring to Offset and her recent split.

Charleston White then hopped onto social media and uploaded a video where he says:

“I don’t want to go on a date with Cardi B anymore. I don’t like Cardi anymore. She and her partner broke up, and she went to the club and said f*ck my baby daddy. That b*tch stupid. She was dignified when they were together, why can’t she be dignified now.”

He also went ahead and called Cardi B a “rotten b*tch.” However, as social media users stumbled upon Charleston’s video where he can be seen talking about Cardi and his dislike for her, he became the subject of trolling as many others hilariously commented on the situation.

The Cardi B and Offset drama began a few weeks back after Blueface tweeted and claimed that Chrisean Rock slept with Offset. On the same day, Cardi B hopped onto Instagram Live to reveal that the couple had separated.

“I don’t think she choose you”: Social media users troll Charleston White as he commented on Cardi B’s viral video

Charleston White’s video bashing Cardi B has spread like wildfire on social media, as the rapper talks ill about Offset’s former partner. While many people bashed Charleston and asked him if he really thinks Cardi would have chosen him, others just trolled him with hilarious comments.

As an Instagram account, @theneighborhoodtalk posted the video on the platform, here is how the netizens reacted:

Social media users trolled the rapper as he commented about not wanting to date Cardi anymore: Reactions and details explored. (Image via @theneighborhoodtalk/ Instagram)

While social media users continue to troll Cardi B and Charleston White, the two have not commented on the scenario. On the other hand, Offset has also remained silent on the matter.