"Look how far he's come!" - Wasim Jaffer trolls Michael Vaughan & Mohammed Hafeez with hilarious post during 2023 World Cup

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has made a reputation for trolling former England captain Michael Vaughan on X (formerly Twitter) through some hilarious banter over the past few years.

While the duo kept having a go at each other, it was Vaughan's turn this time as on the Club Prairie Fire podcast, he claimed that Jaffer used a professional to make his humorous posts. Indirectly, Vaughan questioned Jaffer's sense of humor as he believed the latter was helped by a professional.

Here's what Vaughan posted recently:

"Hate to give the game away @WasimJaffer14😜"

Expand Tweet

Wasim Jaffer took his time to get back at Michael Vaughan, but this time ensured that he also took a sly dig at Mohammad Hafeez. The former Pakistan cricketer is himself having a few exchanges with Vaughan on X ever since the latter criticized him for terming Virat Kohli's hundred at the Eden Gardens as a 'selfish' knock.

Vaughan then trolled Hafeez by posting a picture of the latter getting clean-bowled by Virat Kohli. Jaffer took this opportunity to have a sly dig at the former England captain and here's what he wrote:

"On a podcast @MichaelVaughan said that I hired a professional to banter with him. It's true. But I only did that as I thought he needed professional help. And it's worked. From unnecessarily trolling Ind fans to acting like an Ind fan, look how far he's come! #Proud 😊 #CWC2023"

Expand Tweet

It was almost like killing two birds with one stone, once again showing just how witty Jaffer is.

Michael Vaughan continues to have a go at Mohammad Hafeez

Michael Vaughan continued his series of posts against Mohammad Hafeez by posting a video where the latter was seen getting dismissed by Virat Kohli for 15 of 28 balls in a T20 World Cup 2012 encounter.

Here's what Vaughan wrote with the video:

"Morning @MHafeez22.. Have a great day 😜😜 #India #Pakistan"

Expand Tweet

The banter between the likes of Jaffer, Vaughan and Hafeez continues to keep fans on X intrigued.