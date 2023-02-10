What is Chick-fil-A's cauliflower sandwich made of? Ingredients, price, and more explored

American fast-food company Chick-fil-A has launched its new and first plant-based item, a cauliflower sandwich.

On February 9, the company released a statement on its official website stating that the new item is a "one-of-a-kind sandwich entrée."

Jonathan Maze @jonathanmaze Chick-fil-A is going to start testing a fried cauliflower sandwich in Denver, Charleston and the Greensboro-Triad region in NC starting on Monday.



Chick-fil-A's cauliflower sandwich will be available from Monday, February 13, for a limited time in three cities - Charleston, South Carolina; Denver; and Greensboro-Triad, North Carolina.

As per CNN, the new item, which took four years to come to fruition, is priced at $6.59 but the price could differ from market to market.

Chick-fil-A's cauliflower sandwich is prepared just like its chicken sandwich

Chick-fil-A's new cauliflower sandwich is made from a real "tender" cauliflower filet and cooked just like its chicken sandwich. Their website mentions that the filet is marinated, breaded with its signature seasoning, pressure-cooked, and presented on a buttery toasted bun alongside two dill pickle chips.

In a statement mentioned on the website, the director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, Leslie Neslage, stated:

“Cauliflower is the hero of our new sandwich, and it was inspired by our original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. Guests told us they wanted to add more vegetables into their diets, and they wanted a plant-forward entrée that tasted uniquely Chick-fil-A. Our new sandwich is made with the highest quality ingredients and whole vegetables, and we hope it offers customers another reason to dine at Chick-fil-A.”

As for the reason behind choosing this particular vegetable, Stuart Tracy, principal culinary developer of the cauliflower sandwich, explained in a blog post, stating:

"Our culinary team brainstormed and explored everything from mushrooms to chickpeas to chopped vegetables formed into patties, but we kept coming back to the cauliflower filet. After a significant amount of development, we knew we had a one-of-a-kind entrée; one that puts a delicious spin on what we’re known for – great tasting food with ingredients you can trust.”

However, in its press release, Chick-fil-A said that the sandwich is not entirely vegan since milk and eggs are used in its preparation. Also, the new item may not satisfy vegan customers since the restaurant doesn't have "vegetarian-only preparation surfaces.”

This is not the first time that a fast-food restaurant has added plant-based items to its menu. As people are becoming increasingly conscious of their meat intake, companies are coming up with new alternatives to better serve their customers.

In 2022, KFC tried launching plant-based chicken nuggets but discontinued them soon after. Similarly, Taco Bell and McDonald's tested some plant-based alternatives but nothing has officially joined their menu.

Fast-food company Burger King has expanded into the plant-based chicken sandwich market with their Impossible Whopper burger.

