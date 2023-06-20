What is chronic ethanol abuse? Days of Our Lives star Cody Longo's cause of death revealed

Actor Cody Longo passed away on February 8, 2023, and his cause of death was recently disclosed, three months after his death. According to the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office, Cody died due to the side effects of excessive drinking. Page Six stated that the report mentioned chronic ethanol abuse as one of the reasons and the manner of death was natural.

Liberty Ranch Rehabilitation Center states that chronic ethanol abuse refers to misuse and overconsumption of alcohol. It is also known as an alcohol use disorder that can be treated.

In February 2023, Longo was found dead on a bed inside his residence. His wife Stephanie Longo was working at a local dance studio on the day and she reportedly called the cops when she did not hear from her husband for a long time. However, no one responded to the door knock and the police officers had to break in only to find his unresponsive body on the bed.

His family members speculated that a relapse may have led to his death. Following his demise, Cody's representative Alex Gittelson stated that he was battling alcohol addiction for a long time and he even entered rehab last year.

Chronic ethanol abuse: Signs, effects and more

The Blackberry Center states that the word ethanol abuse denotes ethyl alcohol and is a slang term that is used by those trying to avoid having open discussions about alcohol. Ethanol is used to describe alcohol which is a psychoactive drug working as a central nervous system depressant.

Ethanol can make anyone sleepy, sick, or confused if taken excessively. Continuous drinking around five or more times a month is called ethanol abuse.

Drinking can lead to problems in the liver, heart, brain, kidneys, pancreas, and stomach. The side effects also include emotional disorders.

The signs of alcohol abuse include continuous drinking, using alcohol to celebrate or mourn an occasion, and avoiding certain occasions if there is no alcohol. It also includes having the inability to avoid alcohol and experiencing alcohol withdrawal symptoms. The problem can be treated with intake evaluation, dietary planning, recreational therapy, group therapy, and assessment of alcohol and drug use.

Cody Longo was known for his performances in Days of Our Lives and Hollywood Heights

Cody Longo gained recognition for his appearances in various TV shows and films (Image via Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Cody Longo began to pursue his acting career after his graduation and he appeared in a few musicals. He started with the 2008 film, Ball Don't Lie.

He made his television debut in 2009 in an episode of the NBC supernatural drama series, Medium. He continued to appear in various other films like Fame and High School. Cody played the role of Todd Dupree in the remake of the 1978 film Piranha, released in 3D in 2010. Piranha 3D received positive reviews and was successful at the box office.

Cody appeared as Nicholas Alamain in eight episodes of the soap opera, Days of Our Lives. He portrayed Eddie Duran in 78 episodes of the family drama series, Hollywood Heights in 2012.

Cody Longo appeared in TV shows like Make It or Break It, CSI: NY, Nashville, Secrets and Lies, and more. His final film as an actor was the horror film, Death House, which was released in 2018. Directed by Gunnar Hansen, the film received negative reviews from critics.

Cody Longo is survived by his wife Stephanie Clark alongside three children.

