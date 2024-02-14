What did Courdairon Craft do? Memphis man arrested following deadly crime spree that left one dead

Memphis police have apprehended 20-year-old Courdairon Craft following a deadly crime spree on Sunday, February 11 that left one person dead. Craft's alleged actions, detailed in an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX13, point to a series of violent incidents across Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department, Courdairon Craft is accused of being involved in three shootings and two carjackings that took place on East Shelby Drive, Pilot Drive, and Commerce Circle during the crime spree.

Courdairon Craft now faces a litany of charges, including carjacking, first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated child abuse, intentional evasion of arrest in an automobile, and evading arrest. The arrest was made on Sunday afternoon after a foot pursuit as reported by Crime Online.

The specific details surrounding the child abuse charges were not immediately made available.

Courdairon Craft's violent rampage leaves one dead

Courdairon Craft's alleged crime spree, beginning around 10 a.m., involved carjackings, shootings, and a murder. The crime spree commenced at Center Chapel Missionary Baptist Church on East Shelby Drive when Craft reportedly carjacked a woman with her two children.

Threatening the victim with a handgun, Craft shattered the driver's glass, warning the woman not to call the police under the threat of harm, as detailed in his arrest affidavit.

Expand Tweet

The astute woman and her kids were able to get out of the car and run to safety just before Craft drove off eastward on Shelby Drive. Shortly after this incident, gunfire erupted at Zazaas Smoke and Vape Shop on East Shelby Drive as reported by FOX News.

Inside the store, a guy named Yahya Fares was found shot to death, surrounded by multiple bullet casings. Surveillance footage revealed a masked man, clad in dark clothing, pulling up to the shop in a blue Nissan Maxima. The assailant proceeded to shoot Fares multiple times before stealing an AK-style firearm from behind the counter, as per Fox 13 News.

The abandoned Nissan Maxima was later located at an ALDI on South Perkins Road, leading investigators to discover that Craft had switched to a silver 2010 Nissan Altima. Attempts to apprehend him led to a high-speed chase, during which Craft abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Courdairon Craft's evasion tactics came to an end when Memphis Police arrested him at a residence on Haleville Road, culminating in his capture around 3:45 p.m. — just a few miles from where the spree originated as reported by WECT.

Courdairon Craft faces multiple charges as bonds revoked

Upon searching the Nissan Altima, officers discovered a Glock 19 9mm, an AK-47, and merchandise allegedly taken from the smoke shop where Yahya Fares was killed. Courdairon Craft reportedly admitted to carjacking both vehicles and to the murder of Fares at the smoke shop.

Courdairon Craft faces a slew of charges, including first-degree murder, carjacking, especially aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated child abuse, intentionally evading arrest in an automobile, and evading arrest. The murder and carjacking at the church are believed to be random, with a bond recommendation document attributing the motive for the murder to "greed."

Craft's criminal record as an adult began in February 2022, involving charges of driving a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen gun, and marijuana. Despite being released on his recognizance within 24 hours, Craft's drug and weapon charges were later dropped, and he was placed on a diversion program for the theft charge, according to his attorney as reported by FOX 13.

In December 2023, Courdairon Craft faced additional charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, and two gun felonies, securing a $100,000 bond. The Shelby County District Attorney's Office, attributing Craft's release to a criminal court judge, successfully advocated for the revocation of all his bonds, ensuring his continued incarceration.

Courdairon Craft is scheduled to make his first appearance on the new charges on Tuesday at 9 a.m. The DA's office confirmed that all his bonds have been revoked.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE